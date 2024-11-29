Mississippi State vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 29

A pair of hot teams square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) host the Butler Bulldogs (5-1) on November 29, 2024. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Butler Bulldogs, winners of four straight.

Mississippi State vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Game time: 9:30 PM ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Arena: Mullett Arena

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Friday's Mississippi State-Butler spread (Mississippi State -7.5) or total (145.5 points).

Mississippi State vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Butler has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In home games last season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs had a better record against the spread (6-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-8-0).

Against the spread last year, the Butler Bulldogs had better results on the road (5-6-0) than at home (6-10-0).

Mississippi State vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has yet to lose any of the six games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have been a -330 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Butler has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Butler Bulldogs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +260 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi State has a 76.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Mississippi State vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State outscores opponents by 20.5 points per game (scoring 86.3 per game to rank 31st in college basketball while giving up 65.8 per contest to rank 69th in college basketball) and has a +123 scoring differential overall.

Josh Hubbard's team-leading 18.7 points per game ranks 58th in the nation.

Butler outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 199th in college basketball, and conceding 62.7 per outing, 30th in college basketball) and has a +77 scoring differential.

Jahmyl Telfort is 160th in college basketball with a team-leading 16.5 points per game.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs pull down 36.5 rebounds per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 33 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

KeShawn Murphy tops the Mississippi State Bulldogs with 8.5 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball play).

The Butler Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. They collect 33.8 rebounds per game, 159th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.3.

Andre Screen leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball).

Mississippi State ranks 33rd in college basketball by averaging 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 37th in college basketball, allowing 81.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Butler Bulldogs rank 131st in college basketball averaging 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 54th, allowing 82.4 points per 100 possessions.

