Mississippi State vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 8 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-12) will aim to defeat the No. 9 seed Baylor Bears (19-14) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Lenovo Center. This matchup tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Mississippi State vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

Mississippi State vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (53.9%)

To help you make an informed wager on Mississippi State-Baylor outing (in which Mississippi State is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 144.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Mississippi State vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 15-18-0 ATS this season.

Baylor has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Baylor is 2-9 against the spread compared to the 12-14 ATS record Mississippi State puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 15 games at home, and they've covered six times in 11 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Bears have performed better at home (8-7-0) than away (2-9-0).

Mississippi State vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (72%) in those contests.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win 16 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or shorter on the moneyline.

Baylor has lost all 11 of the games it has been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

The Bears have played 10 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, and fell in each game.

Mississippi State has an implied victory probability of 57.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State has a +185 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. It is putting up 79.8 points per game to rank 43rd in college basketball and is giving up 74.2 per contest to rank 248th in college basketball.

Mississippi State's leading scorer, Josh Hubbard, is 58th in the nation putting up 18.6 points per game.

Baylor is outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game, with a +241 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.5 points per game (106th in college basketball) and gives up 69.2 per outing (89th in college basketball).

Baylor's leading scorer, Norchad Omier, is 195th in the nation, scoring 15.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. They are grabbing 35.5 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.8 per contest.

KeShawn Murphy paces the Bulldogs with 7.5 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball play).

The Bears rank 114th in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's three more than the 30.1 their opponents average.

Omier is fifth in the nation with 10.9 rebounds per game, leading the Bears.

Mississippi State ranks 86th in college basketball by averaging 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 155th in college basketball, allowing 92.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Bears rank 85th in college basketball averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 87th, allowing 90.1 points per 100 possessions.

