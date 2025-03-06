Milwaukee vs Oakland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 3 seed Milwaukee Panthers (21-10, 14-6 Horizon League) and the No. 6 seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-17, 11-9 Horizon League) play in the Horizon League tournament Thursday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee win (80.5%)

Milwaukee is a 5.5-point favorite against Oakland on Thursday and the total has been set at 144.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the game.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Milwaukee has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Oakland has put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (6-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Oakland (6-3) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Panthers have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than they have in road affairs (6-9-0).

Against the spread, the Golden Grizzlies have performed better at home (6-6-0) than away (6-9-0).

Milwaukee has nine wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Oakland's Horizon League record against the spread is 9-12-0.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Milwaukee has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (84.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Panthers have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or shorter on the moneyline.

Oakland has won three of the 14 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (21.4%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, the Golden Grizzlies have a 2-7 record (winning just 22.2% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 71.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Head-to-Head Comparison

Milwaukee's +223 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.9 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per outing (173rd in college basketball).

Themus Fulks' team-leading 14.4 points per game ranks 326th in the nation.

Oakland puts up 70.4 points per game (276th in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per contest (173rd in college basketball). It has a -39 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. is ranked 340th in college basketball with a team-high 14.3 points per game.

The Panthers grab 36.5 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while conceding 26.8 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.7 boards per game.

Jamichael Stillwell averages 10.8 rebounds per game (ranking sixth in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

The Golden Grizzlies prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They are pulling down 32.4 rebounds per game (159th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.7.

Mukeba paces the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (84th in college basketball).

Milwaukee ranks 112th in college basketball with 98.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 85th in college basketball defensively with 89.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Golden Grizzlies average 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (262nd in college basketball), and allow 94.5 points per 100 possessions (211th in college basketball).

