Miles Sanders 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders on your fantasy radar heading into 2024? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Miles Sanders Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Sanders' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|60.6
|227
|53
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.3
|192
|54
Miles Sanders 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Sanders finished with 12.2 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 38 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|7.8
|18
|72
|0
|6
|4
|0
|98
|Week 2
|Saints
|4.7
|14
|43
|0
|5
|3
|0
|47
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|12.2
|9
|24
|1
|9
|5
|0
|62
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3.2
|13
|19
|0
|3
|3
|0
|32
|Week 5
|@Lions
|1.2
|7
|32
|0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|Week 8
|Texans
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6.1
|6
|39
|0
|5
|3
|0
|61
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Miles Sanders vs. Other Panthers Rushers
The Panthers ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Sanders' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Miles Sanders
|129
|432
|1
|11
|3.3
|Chuba Hubbard
|238
|902
|5
|33
|3.8
|Bryce Young
|39
|253
|0
|6
|6.5
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|8
|74
|1
|1
|9.3
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Miles Sanders? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.