Miles Sanders 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders on your fantasy radar heading into 2024? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Miles Sanders Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Sanders' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 60.6 227 53 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 62.3 192 54

Miles Sanders 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Sanders finished with 12.2 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 38 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Falcons 7.8 18 72 0 6 4 0 98 Week 2 Saints 4.7 14 43 0 5 3 0 47 Week 3 @Seahawks 12.2 9 24 1 9 5 0 62 Week 4 Vikings 3.2 13 19 0 3 3 0 32 Week 5 @Lions 1.2 7 32 0 1 0 0 32 Week 8 Texans 0.0 2 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6.1 6 39 0 5 3 0 61 View Full Table

Miles Sanders vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Sanders' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 129 432 1 11 3.3 Chuba Hubbard 238 902 5 33 3.8 Bryce Young 39 253 0 6 6.5 Ihmir Smith-Marsette 8 74 1 1 9.3

