NFL

Miles Sanders 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Miles Sanders 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders on your fantasy radar heading into 2024? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Miles Sanders Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Sanders' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points60.622753
2024 Projected Fantasy Points62.319254

Miles Sanders 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Sanders finished with 12.2 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 38 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Falcons7.81872064098
Week 2Saints4.71443053047
Week 3@Seahawks12.2924195062
Week 4Vikings3.21319033032
Week 5@Lions1.2732010032
Week 8Texans0.0200-000
Week 9Colts6.1639053061
View Full Table

Miles Sanders vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Sanders' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders1294321113.3
Chuba Hubbard2389025333.8
Bryce Young39253066.5
Ihmir Smith-Marsette874119.3

Want more data and analysis on Miles Sanders? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

