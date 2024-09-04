Mike Williams Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Mike Williams and the New York Jets will face the San Francisco 49ers -- whose passing defense was ranked 14th in the NFL last season (214.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Williams for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Williams vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.83

5.83 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.22

41.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Williams picked up 31.2 fantasy points (10.4 per game) -- 108th at his position, 306th in the NFL.

In his best game last year, Williams picked up 18.1 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 121 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 3 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams accumulated 4.5 fantasy points -- four catches, 45 yards, on five targets -- in Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins, which was his poorest game of the year.

49ers Defensive Performance

Against San Francisco last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The 49ers gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, San Francisco allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the 49ers surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

San Francisco let seven players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The 49ers allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Against San Francisco last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Last season, the 49ers defense didn't allow a player to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game.

In terms of run defense, San Francisco gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

In the ground game, no player ran for multiple TDs against the 49ers last year.

