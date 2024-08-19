Mike Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2024 season, Mike Williams is the 55th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the New York Jets player was 108th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 31.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Mike Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|31.2
|306
|108
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|101.5
|139
|54
Mike Williams 2023 Game-by-Game
Williams accumulated 18.1 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 121 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Minnesota Vikings. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|4.5
|5
|4
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|8.6
|13
|8
|83
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|18.1
|8
|7
|121
|1
Mike Williams vs. Other Jets Receivers
The Jets, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mike Williams
|26
|19
|249
|1
|2
|Garrett Wilson
|168
|95
|1042
|3
|17
|Tyler Conklin
|87
|61
|621
|0
|9
|Breece Hall
|95
|76
|591
|4
|5
