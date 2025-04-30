Mike Smith: 2025 Kentucky Derby Jockey Profile

As one of only two active jockeys who have won the Triple Crown, Mike Smith always demands respect come Kentucky Derby time. One of the most recognizable people in Thoroughbred racing, he has been riding professionally for over three decades. He has come a long way since being a 16-year-old at Santa Fe Downs in 1982, emerging as one of the leading jockeys in horse racing history.

He won Eclipse Awards in 1993 and 1994, the first after setting a North American record (at the time) for stakes wins in a year, with 62. Smith has been in the Hall of Fame since 2003, and he has won virtually all of the biggest races in the sport. Those include 27 Breeders’ Cup wins—most memorably, Smith partnered Zenyatta to become the only filly or mare who has ever won the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Those Breeders’ Cup victories have spanned his colossal career: his first came in the 1992 Breeders’ Cup Mile with Lure, and his most recent so far came in 2021 with Corniche in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

It has been since 2021 since Mike Smith has come to the starting gate in a Triple Crown race, but this year the ageless Smith returns to the picture with Bob Baffert trainee Rodriguez.

Mike Smith in the Kentucky Derby

Mike Smith has ridden in 28 editions of the Kentucky Derby since his first in 1984. He got his first win in Churchill Downs’ signature race with Giacomo, a 50-1 long shot, in 2005. 13 years later he returned to the Kentucky Derby winners’ circle with Justify—the favorite for the Kentucky Derby, and the horse who would go on to carry him to Triple Crown glory. Justify was trained by Bob Baffert, who also conditions his 2025 mount, Rodriguez.

Smith has hit the board in the Kentucky Derby on five other occasions. Big Money Mike’s first money finish in the Run for the Roses came in 1993 with Prairie Bayou, who ran second to Sea Hero. He was third with Cat Thief in 1999 and also second with Proud Citizen in 2002, Lion Heart in 2004, and Bodemeister in 2012.

Mike Smith has ridden five favorites on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs. Three finished in the money: Justify won, and Prairie Bayou and Bodemeister were both runners-up. Holy Bull finished 12th in 1994, and Unbridled’s Song was fifth in 1996.

Mike Smith in the Triple Crown

Mike Smith has seen success in the other legs of the Triple Crown through his Hall of Fame career. Of course, he has won all three with Justify, but he has won the Preakness Stakes one other time and the Belmont Stakes two other times as well.

In 19 Preakness rides, his two wins came in 2018 with Triple Crown winner Justify as well as in 1993 with Prairie Bayou, the beaten favorite from the Kentucky Derby. He has six other money finishers in the second jewel of the Triple Crown, as well: Proud Citizen (3rd, 2002), Giacomo (3rd, 2005), Mine That Bird (2nd, 2009), Jackson Bend (3rd, 2010), Astrology (3rd, 2011), and Bodemeister (2nd, 2012). Both Giacomo and Mine That Bird were 50-1 long shot winners in the Kentucky Derby two weeks before: Giacomo, with Smith in the irons, and Mine That Bird with Calvin Borel, who opted to ride Kentucky Oaks winner and eventual Preakness winner Rachel Alexandra instead. Smith was able to help both Giacomo and Mine That Bird prove that Kentucky Derby day was no fluke.

In addition to Justify, Smith also won the Belmont in 2010 with Drosselmeyer and in 2013 with Palace Malice. He has hit the board four other times in the Test of the Champion, going back to his first starter, Thirty Six Red, who finished second behind Go and Go in 1990. His other money finishers include the filly My Flag, who was third in 1996, Tiago, third in 2007, and Paynter, the runner-up in 2012.

Mike Smith and 2025 Kentucky Derby Contender Rodriguez

Though Mike Smith and Rodriguez will be teamed up in the Kentucky Derby, he has not been Rodriguez’s regular rider. In fact, though the colt has raced five times, Smith has only ridden him once. In fact, Smith rode against the horse who is now his Kentucky Derby mount more times than he has been in the irons—he rode opponents in three of Rodriguez’s first four races, at both Del Mar and Santa Anita Park.

However, the ride they had together was the ride that mattered. Rodriguez left Southern California for New York to contest the Wood Memorial (G2) on April 5 at Aqueduct, and Smith came with. Rodriguez notched his first graded stakes victory that day, earning his way to the Kentucky Derby.

Smith’s experience helped Rodriguez immensely. He drew a tough post, the rail in a field of ten. A rail post, especially in such a big field, can be a recipe for trouble. However, Smith got Rodriguez out quickly despite the horse grazing the gate at the start. Smith rationed Rodriguez’s speed well despite some pace pressure through the middle stages of the race from Captain Cook. When Smith asked him to go, Rodriguez responded, opening up in the lane. Smith won the Wood with Rodriguez by 3 ½ lengths over the up-and-coming Todd Pletcher trainee Grande.

With decades of Kentucky Derby experience, as well as a Wood Memorial outing in which he showed a good rapport with Rodriguez despite it being their first race together, it appears that Mike Smith will be a good fit for the Bob Baffert-trained son of 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the 2025 edition of the race.

