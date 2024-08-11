Mike Gesicki 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was the 27th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) going into 2024, and posted 1.8 points last week. Want to know more? Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections.

Mike Gesicki Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Gesicki's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 36.4 288 37 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 62.3 195 24

Mike Gesicki 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Gesicki finished with 7.5 fantasy points -- two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 1.8 4 3 18 0

Mike Gesicki vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals ran 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Gesicki's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mike Gesicki 45 29 244 2 6 Ja'Marr Chase 145 100 1216 7 19 Tee Higgins 76 42 656 5 9 Tanner Hudson 50 39 352 1 3

