Mike Evans Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Wideout Mike Evans is looking at a matchup versus the 14th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (212.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Evans' next game against the Raiders, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Evans this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Evans vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.17

67.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.62

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

With 94.1 fantasy points in 2024 (10.5 per game), Evans is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 100th overall.

During his last three games Evans has been targeted 21 times, with 14 receptions for 211 yards and two TDs, leading to 33.1 fantasy points (11.0 per game) during that period.

Evans has ammassed 307 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 21 catches (34 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 54.7 (10.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Evans' fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, when he racked up 18.2 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in five balls (on seven targets) for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Mike Evans delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (1.7 points) in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, hauling in two balls for 17 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Las Vegas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Mike Evans? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.