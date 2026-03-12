Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 5 seed Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-14, 11-9 CUSA) will take the court in CUSA tournament against the No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-13, 11-9 CUSA), Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Middle Tennessee win (51.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Middle Tennessee (-2.5) versus Louisiana Tech on Thursday. The over/under is set at 131.5 points for this game.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered 13 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

Louisiana Tech has put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Louisiana Tech is 8-8 against the spread compared to the 3-9 ATS record Middle Tennessee puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in 12 games when playing at home, and they've covered eight times in 13 games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a better winning percentage at home (.571, 8-6-0 record) than on the road (.500, 7-7-0).

Middle Tennessee has beaten the spread eight times in 20 conference games.

Against the spread in CUSA games, Louisiana Tech is 12-8-0 this season.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Middle Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite in 13 games this season and has come away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Blue Raiders have won seven of 12 games when listed as at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

Louisiana Tech has a 6-11 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Bulldogs have a record of 5-11 (31.2%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Middle Tennessee has a 56.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Middle Tennessee outscores opponents by 3.1 points per game (scoring 75.6 per game to rank 180th in college basketball while giving up 72.5 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball) and has a +96 scoring differential overall.

Middle Tennessee's leading scorer, Kamari Lands, ranks 467th in the country putting up 13.6 points per game.

Louisiana Tech puts up 69.9 points per game (311th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per outing (seventh in college basketball). It has a +162 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.3 points per game.

DJ Dudley's 14.1 points per game leads Louisiana Tech and ranks 396th in the country.

The Blue Raiders prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They are pulling down 32.8 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.1 per contest.

Torey Alston's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Blue Raiders and rank 83rd in college basketball action.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. They collect 35.4 rebounds per game, 32nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.4.

Kaden Cooper paces the Bulldogs with 7.8 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee averages 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (173rd in college basketball), and gives up 94.0 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs average 92.4 points per 100 possessions (302nd in college basketball), while allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

