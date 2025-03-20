Michigan vs UCSD Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 5-seed Michigan Wolverines (25-9) play against the No. 12 seed UCSD Tritons (30-4) on Thursday at Ball Arena. The matchup begins at 10 p.m. ET, on TBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. UCSD Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Michigan vs. UCSD Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCSD win (56.5%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Michigan-UCSD spread (Michigan -2.5) or total (142.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan vs. UCSD: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

UCSD has compiled a 25-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

UCSD covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Michigan covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (34.8%).

The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-5-0) than they have at home (5-10-0).

Against the spread, the Tritons have had better results away (11-3-0) than at home (9-4-0).

Michigan vs. UCSD: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has come away with 18 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Wolverines have come away with a win 15 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or better on the moneyline.

UCSD has won 85.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-1).

The Tritons have played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Michigan vs. UCSD Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +239 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per contest (153rd in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin's team-leading 16.7 points per game ranks 136th in the country.

UCSD has a +617 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.2 points per game. It is putting up 79.8 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and is giving up 61.6 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones' 19.5 points per game paces UCSD and ranks 27th in college basketball.

The 34.9 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank 36th in the country, and are 5.4 more than the 29.5 their opponents grab per outing.

Danny Wolf tops the Wolverines with 9.8 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball action).

The Tritons are 279th in the nation at 30.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.2 their opponents average.

Tait-Jones' 5.5 rebounds per game lead the Tritons and rank 447th in the country.

Michigan ranks 132nd in college basketball by averaging 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 63rd in college basketball, allowing 88.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Tritons rank seventh in college basketball averaging 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are sixth, allowing 82.6 points per 100 possessions.

