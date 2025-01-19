Michigan vs Northwestern Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

The Michigan Wolverines (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) aim to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) on January 19, 2025.

Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan win (82.5%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Sunday's Michigan-Northwestern spread (Michigan -10.5) or total (146.5 points).

Michigan vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Northwestern has covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wolverines have fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in seven home games, and three times in four road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wildcats have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 6-4-0 record) than away (.500, 2-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Michigan is 3-2-0 this year.

Northwestern is 4-2-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this season.

Michigan vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has come away with 10 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Wolverines have been victorious six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -549 or better on the moneyline.

Northwestern has put together a 2-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Wildcats have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 84.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan averages 84.9 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (106th in college basketball). It has a +269 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.8 points per game.

Michigan's leading scorer, Vladislav Goldin, ranks 201st in the nation putting up 15.6 points per game.

Northwestern puts up 73.8 points per game (214th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (71st in college basketball). It has a +110 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Northwestern's leading scorer, Nick Martinelli, is 16th in the country, putting up 20 points per game.

The 35.6 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank 45th in the country, and are 8.4 more than the 27.2 their opponents collect per contest.

Danny Wolf is 14th in college basketball play with 10.1 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines.

The Wildcats pull down 31.1 rebounds per game (264th in college basketball), compared to the 30.8 of their opponents.

Brooks Barnhizer paces the Wildcats with 9.3 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball).

Michigan averages 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (34th in college basketball), and allows 84.8 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 165th in college basketball averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 100th, allowing 88.3 points per 100 possessions.

