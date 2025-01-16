Michigan vs Minnesota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The Michigan Wolverines (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten) on January 16, 2025 at Williams Arena.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Williams Arena

Michigan vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan win (81.7%)

If you plan to place a wager on Michigan-Minnesota matchup (in which Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 143.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

Michigan vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 4-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 10.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Michigan is 5-1 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Minnesota racks up as a 10.5-point underdog.

Against the spread last season, the Wolverines fared better when playing at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and two times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Golden Gophers performed better at home (16-4-0) than away (7-3-0) last season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Michigan is 3-1-0 this year.

Minnesota has won twice against the spread in Big Ten action this year.

Michigan vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has come away with 10 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wolverines have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -549 or better.

Minnesota has been the moneyline underdog a total of eight times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Golden Gophers have played as a moneyline underdog of +400 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 84.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game with a +272 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.1 points per game (15th in college basketball) and allows 68.1 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin leads Michigan, averaging 15.4 points per game (221st in the country).

Minnesota puts up 68.4 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (89th in college basketball). It has a +5 scoring differential.

Dawson Garcia leads Minnesota, putting up 18.6 points per game (45th in college basketball).

The Wolverines come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.6 boards. They are collecting 35.4 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.8 per outing.

Danny Wolf is 14th in college basketball play with 10.1 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines.

The Golden Gophers rank 276th in college basketball at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.1 their opponents average.

Garcia is 132nd in the country with 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the Golden Gophers.

Michigan's 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 32nd in college basketball, and the 83.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 26th in college basketball.

The Golden Gophers rank 244th in college basketball averaging 93.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 205th, allowing 92.6 points per 100 possessions.

