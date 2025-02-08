Michigan vs Indiana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) on February 8, 2025 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Michigan vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (57.9%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Michigan-Indiana spread (Michigan -2.5) or total (153.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Indiana has covered 11 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Michigan is 8-9 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

When playing at home, the Wolverines have the same winning percentage against the spread as they do in away games (.500).

The Hoosiers have been better against the spread at home (7-6-0) than on the road (3-4-0) this year.

Michigan's record against the spread in conference action is 3-7-0.

Indiana is 7-5-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Michigan vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has come away with 14 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Wolverines have come away with a win 13 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -150 or better on the moneyline.

Indiana has won two of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +125 or longer, the Hoosiers have a record of 2-8 (20%).

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 60% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan has a +257 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. It is putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and is allowing 70.5 per outing to rank 146th in college basketball.

Vladislav Goldin's team-leading 15.6 points per game ranks 197th in the nation.

Indiana has a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. It is putting up 76.5 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and is allowing 73.6 per contest to rank 242nd in college basketball.

Indiana's leading scorer, Oumar Ballo, is 364th in the nation, putting up 14 points per game.

The Wolverines come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. They are grabbing 35 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5 per outing.

Danny Wolf is 13th in college basketball action with 10 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines.

The Hoosiers record 33.8 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Ballo averages 9.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) to lead the Hoosiers.

Michigan's 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 59th in college basketball, and the 86.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 49th in college basketball.

The Hoosiers rank 166th in college basketball averaging 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 184th, allowing 92.5 points per 100 possessions.

