Michigan vs Illinois Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Big Ten action features the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten) at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (67%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Michigan-Illinois spread (Michigan -3.5) or over/under (161.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.

Illinois has put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Michigan (7-11) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (38.9%) than Illinois (1-3) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (25%).

Against the spread, the Wolverines have performed worse at home, covering five times in 13 home games, and five times in nine road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Fighting Illini have a better winning percentage at home (.562, 9-7-0 record) than away (.444, 4-5-0).

Michigan's record against the spread in conference games is 5-11-0.

Illinois has eight wins against the spread in 18 Big Ten games this year.

Michigan vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 23 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (78.3%) in those games.

This year, the Wolverines have won 14 of 17 games when listed as at least -160 or better on the moneyline.

Illinois has a 1-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, the Fighting Illini have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 61.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game with a +257 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.8 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allows 70.6 per outing (137th in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin ranks 188th in college basketball with a team-high 15.9 points per game.

Illinois puts up 83.2 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per outing (223rd in college basketball). It has a +287 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis' 15.3 points per game leads Illinois and ranks 239th in college basketball.

The 35 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank 45th in the country, and are 6.1 more than the 28.9 their opponents grab per outing.

Danny Wolf leads the Wolverines with 9.8 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball play).

The 40.1 rebounds per game the Fighting Illini accumulate rank first in the nation, 9.4 more than the 30.7 their opponents grab.

Tomislav Ivisic tops the Fighting Illini with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball).

Michigan averages 99.1 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball), while allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini rank 71st in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st defensively with 88.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!