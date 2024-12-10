Michigan vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Michigan Wolverines (8-1) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) on December 10, 2024 at Madison Square Garden.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Michigan vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (51.9%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Michigan-Arkansas spread (Michigan -3.5) or over/under (146.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.

Arkansas has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Michigan covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Arkansas covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Wolverines did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (5-10-0) last season than they did in road affairs (2-9-0).

The Razorbacks' winning percentage against the spread at home was .529 (9-8-0) last season. Away, it was .556 (5-4-0).

Michigan vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has come away with seven wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wolverines have not lost in six games this year when favored by -178 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan has a 64% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game with a +150 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.8 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and gives up 63.1 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Roddy Gayle Jr. ranks 609th in the nation with a team-leading 12.2 points per game.

Arkansas puts up 79.4 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per contest (34th in college basketball). It has a +137 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Adou Thiero leads Arkansas, recording 18.6 points per game (54th in college basketball).

The 34.3 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank 123rd in the nation, and are 5.9 more than the 28.4 their opponents pull down per contest.

Danny Wolf leads the team with 10.0 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball play).

The Razorbacks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are recording 32.4 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.9.

Thiero tops the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (316th in college basketball).

Michigan ranks 131st in college basketball with 98.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in college basketball defensively with 78.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Razorbacks record 102.0 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball), while conceding 82.4 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball).

