Michigan vs. Arizona: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four
The Final Four is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each national semifinal. To see our thoughts on other games as well as other betting articles, check out our full March Madness predictions page.
But for Michigan vs. Arizona, here are our favorite bets.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
Final Four Best Bets, Picks for Arizona vs Michigan
The second semifinal features Michigan vs. Arizona, a true heavyweight matchup between a pair of 1 seeds that are the most efficient teams in college basketball.
Michigan enters as a slight favorite (-1.5), driven by top-ranked efficiency metrics, while Arizona brings elite athleticism and scoring depth.
Michigan -1.5
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Efficiency dominance
Michigan:
- Ranked No. 1 in KenPom efficiency
- Balanced offense + defense
2. Tournament form
- Destroyed Tennessee 95-62 in Elite Eight
- One of the most dominant performances of March
3. Star production
Michigan core:
- Yaxel Lendeborg (All-Region MVP)
- Strong guard play and shot creation
4. Arizona volatility
Arizona:
- Relies heavily on freshmen
- Higher variance scoring
Over 157.5 Points
Why this over is a strong play:
1. Offensive efficiency
Both teams:
- Top-tier scoring
- High field goal percentages
2. Pace factor
Arizona:
- Fast tempo
- Transition-heavy offense
Michigan:
- Efficient half-court offense
3. Game script
- Close spread → extended late-game scoring
- Free throws + fouling increase total
Koa Peat OVER 14.5 Points
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Tournament breakout
- Averaging 17.5 PPG in tournament
2. Offensive role
- One of the primary scorers for Arizona
- High shot volume
3. Matchup vs Michigan
- Michigan focuses heavily on interior defense
- Leaves space for scoring wings
4. Game flow
- If Arizona is trailing → Peat usage spikes
- If competitive → still leads scoring
Best Bets Summary
- Michigan -1.5
- Over 157.5
- Koa Peat OVER 14.5 Points
Here's our UConn vs. Illinois best bets and picks.
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.