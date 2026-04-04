Michigan vs. Arizona: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four

The Final Four is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each national semifinal. To see our thoughts on other games as well as other betting articles, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Michigan vs. Arizona, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Final Four Best Bets, Picks for Arizona vs Michigan

The second semifinal features Michigan vs. Arizona, a true heavyweight matchup between a pair of 1 seeds that are the most efficient teams in college basketball.

Michigan enters as a slight favorite (-1.5), driven by top-ranked efficiency metrics, while Arizona brings elite athleticism and scoring depth.

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Step-by-step analysis:

1. Efficiency dominance

Michigan:

Ranked No. 1 in KenPom efficiency

Balanced offense + defense

2. Tournament form

Destroyed Tennessee 95-62 in Elite Eight

One of the most dominant performances of March

3. Star production

Michigan core:

Yaxel Lendeborg (All-Region MVP)

Strong guard play and shot creation

4. Arizona volatility

Arizona:

Relies heavily on freshmen

Higher variance scoring

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Why this over is a strong play:

1. Offensive efficiency

Both teams:

Top-tier scoring

High field goal percentages

2. Pace factor

Arizona:

Fast tempo

Transition-heavy offense

Michigan:

Efficient half-court offense

3. Game script

Close spread → extended late-game scoring

Free throws + fouling increase total

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Step-by-step analysis:

1. Tournament breakout

Averaging 17.5 PPG in tournament

2. Offensive role

One of the primary scorers for Arizona

High shot volume

3. Matchup vs Michigan

Michigan focuses heavily on interior defense

Leaves space for scoring wings

4. Game flow

If Arizona is trailing → Peat usage spikes

If competitive → still leads scoring

Best Bets Summary

Michigan -1.5

Over 157.5

Koa Peat OVER 14.5 Points

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.