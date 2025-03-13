Michigan State vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 1 seed Michigan State Spartans (26-5, 17-3 Big Ten) square off in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 8 seed Oregon Ducks (24-8, 12-8 Big Ten) on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET.

Michigan State vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Michigan State vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (64%)

Michigan State vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 21-10-0 ATS this season.

Oregon has put together a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan State (12-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (70.6%) than Oregon (3-2) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (60%).

The Spartans sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-6-0) than they do on the road (7-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Ducks have a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).

Michigan State is 15-5-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Oregon is 9-12-0 against the spread in Big Ten games this year.

Michigan State vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been victorious in 21, or 87.5%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Spartans have a mark of 16-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -230 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon has won four of the seven games it was the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, the Ducks have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 69.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State's +353 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.4 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per outing (45th in college basketball).

Jaden Akins ranks 540th in the nation with a team-leading 12.9 points per game.

Oregon puts up 76.6 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (143rd in college basketball). It has a +184 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Oregon's leading scorer, Nathan Bittle, is 391st in college basketball, averaging 13.9 points per game.

The 36.9 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank eighth in the country, and are nine more than the 27.9 their opponents collect per outing.

Jaxon Kohler's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 77th in college basketball play.

The Ducks win the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They collect 31.7 rebounds per game, 188th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.6.

Bittle leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball).

Michigan State averages 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (74th in college basketball), and gives up 86 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball).

The Ducks put up 98.5 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball), while allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball).

