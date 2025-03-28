Michigan State vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (29-6) and No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (24-11) to determine which of the squads is heading to the South regional final when it tips off on Friday at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:09 p.m. ET, airing on CBS.

Michigan State vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Game time: 7:09 p.m. ET

7:09 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

Michigan State vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (61.1%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Michigan State (-3.5) versus Ole Miss on Friday. The total has been set at 143.5 points for this game.

Michigan State vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Ole Miss is 18-17-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Michigan State (18-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (75%) than Ole Miss (7-4) does as the underdog (63.6%).

Against the spread, the Spartans have performed worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in nine road games.

This year, the Rebels are 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

Michigan State vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been the moneyline favorite in 28 games this season and has come away with the win 24 times (85.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Spartans have been victorious 21 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has won 43.8% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (7-9).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, the Rebels have a 2-6 record (winning just 25% of their games).

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 64.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State averages 78.2 points per game (74th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per contest (43rd in college basketball). It has a +393 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Michigan State's leading scorer, Jaden Akins, is 575th in college basketball scoring 12.7 points per game.

Ole Miss puts up 77.4 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per outing (172nd in college basketball). It has a +200 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Sean Pedulla's 15.2 points per game paces Ole Miss and ranks 244th in the country.

The Spartans pull down 37.0 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 28.0 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.0 boards per game.

Jaxon Kohler tops the Spartans with 7.5 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball play).

The Rebels come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. They are recording 29.8 rebounds per game (307th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.4.

Malik Dia is 396th in the country with 5.7 rebounds per game, leading the Rebels.

Michigan State ranks 68th in college basketball with 100.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st in college basketball defensively with 86.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rebels average 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (80th in college basketball), and concede 92.4 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

