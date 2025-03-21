Michigan State vs Bryant Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Bryant Bulldogs (23-11) hit the court against the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (27-6) on Friday at Rocket Arena. The contest tips off at 10 p.m. ET, on TBS.

Michigan State vs. Bryant Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Michigan State vs. Bryant Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (83%)

Michigan State is a 16.5-point favorite over Bryant on Friday and the total has been set at 152.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the game.

Michigan State vs. Bryant: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Bryant has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 16.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Bryant covers as an underdog of 16.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Spartans have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 16 games at home, and they've covered seven times in nine games on the road.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have been better at home (7-6-0) than away (7-10-0).

Michigan State vs. Bryant: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has won in 22, or 84.6%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Spartans have been a -2500 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Bryant has put together a 1-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +1100 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 96.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Bryant Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State outscores opponents by 11 points per game (scoring 78.2 per game to rank 74th in college basketball while allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball) and has a +360 scoring differential overall.

Jaden Akins paces Michigan State, averaging 12.7 points per game (573rd in the country).

Bryant outscores opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 82.4 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and allowing 73.9 per contest, 239th in college basketball) and has a +289 scoring differential.

Rafael Pinzon is ranked 60th in the nation with a team-leading 18.5 points per game.

The Spartans rank ninth in college basketball at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's 8.8 more than the 28 their opponents average.

Jaxon Kohler leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball play).

The Bulldogs rank fourth in the country at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 6.7 more than the 31.6 their opponents average.

Earl Timberlake averages 8.2 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Michigan State ranks 74th in college basketball with 100.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th in college basketball defensively with 86.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs' 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 116th in college basketball, and the 87.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 49th in college basketball.

