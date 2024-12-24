Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the New York Giants, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the league (200.5 yards allowed per game).

Considering Pittman for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Giants? We've got stats and information for you below.

Pittman vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.21

49.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Pittman is currently the 58th-ranked fantasy player (181st overall), posting 72.7 total fantasy points (5.2 per game).

During his last three games Pittman has been targeted 19 times, with 13 receptions for 119 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 9.9 fantasy points (3.3 per game) during that stretch.

Pittman has totaled 261 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 24 catches (34 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 24.1 (4.8 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Pittman's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, as he posted 11.3 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed six passes on nine targets for 113 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Pittman Jr.'s matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.4 fantasy points. He had one reception for 14 yards on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Giants this year.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

New York has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

New York has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

