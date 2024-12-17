Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the third-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (182.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Pittman a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Pittman vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.93

50.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Pittman is currently the 56th-ranked player in fantasy (175th overall), with 70.8 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

In his last three games, Pittman has put up 17.6 fantasy points (5.9 per game), as he's converted 23 targets into 17 catches for 196 yards and zero TDs.

Pittman has put up 23.6 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 35 targets into 23 catches for 256 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Pittman's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, as he put up 11.3 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, catching one pass on four targets for 14 yards (1.4 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed eight players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed a touchdown reception by 22 players this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this season.

The Titans have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

