Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the New England Patriots and their 22nd-ranked pass defense (224.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pittman a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Patriots? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Pittman vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.04

56.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Pittman is the 49th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 159th overall, as he has posted 62.8 total fantasy points (5.7 per game).

During his last three games Pittman has been targeted 19 times, with 12 receptions for 156 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 15.6 fantasy points (5.2 per game) during that period.

Pittman has put up 23.5 fantasy points (4.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 16 passes on 30 targets for 235 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Pittman's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, as he put up 11.3 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr. delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (1.4 points) in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, catching one ball for 14 yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Patriots have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

New England has allowed six players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against New England this season.

Four players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one TD against New England this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Patriots this year.

