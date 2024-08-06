2024 Miami (OH) Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Miami (OH) RedHawks are 0-1 so far in 2024. See their full schedule and results below.

Miami (OH) 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Northwestern Aug. 31 L 13-6 Wildcats (-3) 40.5 3 Cincinnati Sept. 14 - - - 4 @ Notre Dame Sept. 21 - - - 5 UMass Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Toledo Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Eastern Michigan Oct. 12 - - - 8 Ohio Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Miami (OH) Last Game

The RedHawks lost to the Northwestern Wildcats 13-6 in their most recent outing. Brett Gabbert threw for 227 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions on 22-of-37 passing (59.5%) for the RedHawks in that game versus the Wildcats. In the running game, Jordan Brunson totaled 33 rushing yards on eight carries (4.1 yards per carry). Cade McDonald led the receiving charge against the Wildcats, hauling in eight passes for 105 yards.

Miami (OH) Betting Insights

This is the first game this season Miami (OH) is listed as the moneyline favorite.

