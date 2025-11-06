Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Miami Hurricanes facing the Syracuse Orange.
Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-10000) | Syracuse: (+2800)
- Spread: Miami (FL): -28.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +28.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Betting Trends
- Miami (FL)'s record against the spread is 5-3-0.
- Miami (FL) owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of eight Miami (FL) games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
- Syracuse has three wins in nine contests against the spread this year.
- This season, four of Syracuse's nine games have gone over the point total.
Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (95.7%)
Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Point Spread
Syracuse is listed as an underdog by 28.5 points (-110 odds), and Miami (FL), the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Over/Under
The Miami (FL)-Syracuse game on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Miami (FL)-Syracuse, Miami (FL) is the favorite at -10000, and Syracuse is +2800.
Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (FL)
|32.3
|57
|15.6
|7
|52.8
|8
|Syracuse
|23.7
|91
|30.8
|119
|55.4
|9
Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
