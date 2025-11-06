Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Miami Hurricanes facing the Syracuse Orange.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-10000) | Syracuse: (+2800)

Miami (FL): (-10000) | Syracuse: (+2800) Spread: Miami (FL): -28.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +28.5 (-110)

Miami (FL): -28.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +28.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Miami (FL)'s record against the spread is 5-3-0.

Miami (FL) owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of eight Miami (FL) games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Syracuse has three wins in nine contests against the spread this year.

This season, four of Syracuse's nine games have gone over the point total.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (95.7%)

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Point Spread

Syracuse is listed as an underdog by 28.5 points (-110 odds), and Miami (FL), the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Over/Under

The Miami (FL)-Syracuse game on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Miami (FL)-Syracuse, Miami (FL) is the favorite at -10000, and Syracuse is +2800.

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 32.3 57 15.6 7 52.8 8 Syracuse 23.7 91 30.8 119 55.4 9

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse analysis on FanDuel Research.