Miami (FL) vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs.
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs.
Miami (FL) vs SMU Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-461) | SMU: (+360)
- Spread: Miami (FL): -11.5 (-114) | SMU: +11.5 (-106)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Miami (FL) vs SMU Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Miami (FL) has two wins ATS (2-2) as an 11.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- Miami (FL) has played seven games this year, and three of them have hit the over.
- SMU owns two wins against the spread this year.
- Two SMU games (of seven) have hit the over this year.
Miami (FL) vs SMU Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (77.2%)
Miami (FL) vs SMU Point Spread
SMU is a 11.5-point underdog against Miami (FL). SMU is -106 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -114.
Miami (FL) vs SMU Over/Under
A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Miami (FL)-SMU game on Nov. 1, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Miami (FL) vs SMU Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Miami (FL) vs. SMU reveal Miami (FL) as the favorite (-461) and SMU as the underdog (+360).
Miami (FL) vs. SMU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (FL)
|34
|51
|14.1
|4
|53.1
|7
|SMU
|31.4
|42
|21.4
|51
|57.8
|8
Miami (FL) vs. SMU Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: University Park, Texas
- Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
