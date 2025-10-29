Miami (FL) vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs.

Miami (FL) vs SMU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-461) | SMU: (+360)

Miami (FL): (-461) | SMU: (+360) Spread: Miami (FL): -11.5 (-114) | SMU: +11.5 (-106)

Miami (FL): -11.5 (-114) | SMU: +11.5 (-106) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Miami (FL) vs SMU Betting Trends

Miami (FL) is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

Miami (FL) has two wins ATS (2-2) as an 11.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Miami (FL) has played seven games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

SMU owns two wins against the spread this year.

Two SMU games (of seven) have hit the over this year.

Miami (FL) vs SMU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (77.2%)

Miami (FL) vs SMU Point Spread

SMU is a 11.5-point underdog against Miami (FL). SMU is -106 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -114.

Miami (FL) vs SMU Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Miami (FL)-SMU game on Nov. 1, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Miami (FL) vs SMU Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Miami (FL) vs. SMU reveal Miami (FL) as the favorite (-461) and SMU as the underdog (+360).

Miami (FL) vs. SMU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 34 51 14.1 4 53.1 7 SMU 31.4 42 21.4 51 57.8 8

Miami (FL) vs. SMU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

