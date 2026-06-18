Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Athletics taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (36-38) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-45)

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ABTV

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-134) | LAA: (+114)

OAK: (-134) | LAA: (+114) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+160) | LAA: +1.5 (-194)

OAK: -1.5 (+160) | LAA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump (Athletics) - 2-1, 3.09 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-4, 2.79 ERA

The Athletics will call on Gage Jump (2-1) against the Angels and Jose Soriano (8-4). Jump and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Jump's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Soriano starts, the Angels have gone 10-5-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 5-2 record in Soriano's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (54.8%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -134 favorite, while the Angels are a +114 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +160 to cover, while the Angels are -194 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Angels on June 18 is 9.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 74 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 38-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 56 total times this season. They've gone 22-34 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, the Angels have a record of 16-23 (41%).

The Angels have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-38-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 52.7% of their games this season, going 39-35-0 against the spread.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento with 77 hits and an OBP of .440, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .553. He's batting .292.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Kurtz will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with a double, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has hit 18 homers this season while driving in 36 runs. He's batting .276 this season and slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .238 with a .465 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Zack Gelof has 11 home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Gelof enters this game on a 21-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with four doubles, five home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 62 hits with a .394 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .234 and slugging .472.

He is 116th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Trout takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Zach Neto has 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .228. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is currently 126th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jo Adell has a .396 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has 12 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .254.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

5/21/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2025: 17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/16/2025: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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