World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Thursday, June 18, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Stepán Chaloupek Anytime Goalscorer (+700)

Breel Embolo Anytime Goalscorer (+135)

Edmílson Junior 2+ Fouls Committed and Under 3.5 goals (-106)

Lee Han-beom 2+ Fouls Committed (-105)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup rolls on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Czechia vs South Africa Prediction: 2-1 Czechia

Both teams lost their opener, making this a must-win game and one that could open up.

Over 2.5 goals is tempting, especially inside an air-conditioned stadium, but the value lies in a set-piece mismatch. Czechia rely heavily on dead-ball situations, while South Africa looked vulnerable defending them.

Towering centre-back STEPÁN CHALOUPEK TO SCORE ANYTIME is the play.

The Slavia Prague defender scored eight league goals and one Champions League goal last season, averaging 0.31 goals and 1.62 shots per 90 minutes.

He didn't threaten against South Korea, but Czechia should control territory here and create plenty of set-piece opportunities. With Ladislav Krejčí already on the scoresheet, South Africa may focus extra attention on him, potentially freeing up Chaloupek.

Switzerland vs Bosnia Prediction: 2-0 Switzerland

Switzerland looked a little sluggish against Qatar, but still created enough chances to win comfortably. Expect a sharper performance against a vulnerable Bosnia side.

BREEL EMBOLO TO SCORE ANYTIME stands out.

The Swiss striker has now scored 11 goals in his last 18 international appearances and remains Switzerland's penalty taker.

Bosnia looked shaky defensively against Canada and should again give up chances.

Canada vs Qatar Prediction: 1-0 Canada

Group B is wide open after both opening games ended in draws, although Qatar was fortunate to earn a point against Switzerland.

Canada is a heavy favorite, but the price is a little short given Jesse Marsch's aggressive style can create chaotic games.

Instead, EDMÍLSON JUNIOR 2+ FOULS COMMITTED is the play, alongside UNDER 3.5 GOALS.

He committed three fouls against Switzerland and now faces another difficult matchup down Canada's left flank.

Richie Laryea is an elite foul-drawer, while Ali Ahmed or Alphonso Davies could also create problems if involved.

Mexico vs South Korea Prediction: 2-1 Mexico

Both teams impressed in their opening wins and this could be one of the better games of Matchday 2.

Mexico's attack was especially dangerous down the left flank, with Julián Quiñones, Álvaro Fidalgo and Raúl Jiménez consistently overloading that side.

That could spell trouble for South Korea center back LEE HAN-BEOM, who looks a solid price for 2+ FOULS COMMITTED.

The Midtjylland defender averaged 1.39 fouls per 90 last season and has committed three fouls in each of his last two competitive starts for South Korea.

With Quiñones running at him all night, he'll have plenty to deal with.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played once versus Paraguay on June 12. Their next matches come against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.