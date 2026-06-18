Canada vs Qatar Prediction, Best Bets, Picks & Lineups for World Cup 2026

Canada -360 unanimous pick, Under 2.5 the value total, Jonathan David anytime +100 the consensus player prop — plus Alphonso Davies return news for the must-win Group B clash at BC Place.

🟢 DAVIES AVAILABLE: Alphonso Davies confirmed available by Jesse Marsch (CBC Sports, June 17). Likely starts on the bench — "a matter of what kind of game it is." Moise Bombito also available. Qatar: no injuries, no suspensions.

CONTEXT: 🇨🇦 Larin 78' equalizer vs Bosnia · David needs to be more clinical 🇨🇦 BC Place last 2 games: won 10-0 combined · home dome 🇶🇦 Abunada heroic vs SUI (27 shots faced) · Afif the counter threat 🇶🇦 Qatar failed to score in 3 of last 4 · winless last 7

Canada's best opportunity to pick up three points in Group B arrives at home in Vancouver — a dome where they've won their last two fixtures by a combined score of 10-0. Qatar earned a remarkable 1-1 draw against Switzerland with a 94th-minute own-goal despite facing 27 shots and conceding 3.20 xG, but against a more direct Canadian attack led by Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, the wall may finally break. Canada -360 is the unanimous expert pick. Under 2.5 is the value total backed by SportsLine's Green, Covers and OddsShark. Jonathan David anytime at +100 is the consensus player prop across FanDuel Research, FOX Sports and Sports Interaction.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via Sports Interaction/CBS Sports. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks

🇨🇦 Pick #1: Canada to Win (ML) FanDuel Research · FOX Sports · CBS Sports · RotoWire · Sports Interaction — unanimous ODDS -360 Unanimous across FanDuel Research, FOX, CBS, RotoWire, SI Canada ranked 30th · Qatar 49th · significant talent gap BC Place dome · last 2 home games: 10-0 combined score FOX Sports: "taking Canada win to nil" — explicit Qatar: winless in last 7 · failed to score in 3 of last 4 matches Qatar only goal vs SUI: 94th-minute own goal · 3.20 xG conceded Davies available — potential impact sub in close game David + Larin both scored vs Qatar in 2022 friendly (2-0 win) FanDuel Research set the framing: "Playing at home again in Vancouver, Jesse Marsch's squad should benefit from another strong crowd and has a clear talent advantage led by Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies." FOX Sports are explicit: "I'm taking Canada win to nil, and Les Rouges to take over 16.5 shots." CBS Sports' Martin Green parcels Canada win with Under 3.5 total goals for a -113 payout, with the note: "The quality of Larin and David should ultimately earn Canada a precious victory." Sports Interaction confirm that Canada's David and Larin both scored in the only previous meeting (a 2-0 friendly win in September 2022) — the same two strikers start today. Qatar's goalkeeper Abunada was heroic against Switzerland but that was Switzerland — Canada's more direct attack, built around Larin's physicality and David's clinical finishing once he's on the scoresheet, is a different proposition. At -360 this is chalk, but it is the justified anchor bet.

📉 Pick #2: Under 2.5 Goals SportsLine Green explicit · Covers · OddsShark (75% Under rate) · SI plus-money Under Under 2.5 +100 SportsLine Green: Under 2.5 explicit lean · parcels with Canada win Covers: "Goals have been hard to come by for both teams" OddsShark: 75% of last 20 Canada games went Under 2.5 — 15/20 Canada: opponents averaged 0.6 goals/game over last 10 Qatar: failed to score in 3 of last 4 · one goal was 94' own goal Qatar's only goal vs SUI: xG 0.60 for Qatar · 3 total shots Canada averaged 1.45 goals/game last 10 — not a prolific attack David: 1 shot on target from 24 touches vs Bosnia SportsLine's Martin Green explicitly leans Under 2.5 and parcels it with Canada win for -113: "Both offenses lacked punch in their opener. Canada did not find the score sheet until the 78th minute against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Qatar needed an own goal from Switzerland in stoppage time to get on the sheet." Covers confirm: "Goals have been hard to come by for both teams." The statistical anchor is from OddsShark: the total has gone Under 2.5 in 15 of Canada's last 20 matches — a 75% hit rate. Canada's opponents have averaged just 0.6 goals per game over their last 10, while Canada themselves average 1.45 goals per game. Against a Qatar side that registered only 0.60 xG and 3 shots against Switzerland, and will set up in an even deeper defensive block today, a low-scoring Canada win looks most likely. At +100 — even money — this is the standout value play on Thursday's World Cup slate.

⚽ Pick #3: Jonathan David Anytime Scorer FanDuel Research explicit · Sports Interaction explicit "going back to the well" · FOX Sports listed ODDS +100 FanDuel Research: "David's plus-money goal odds are appealing" — explicit Sports Interaction: "going back to the well with David anytime" — explicit Canada all-time top scorer — 39 goals for national team · Juventus Led Canada with 3 shots vs Bosnia · had opportunities with unlucky bounces Scored vs Qatar in 2022 friendly — knows how to beat this opponent Qatar will sit deep — David sees plenty of touches near penalty area Marsch specifically tasked David to get on the scoresheet more today FanDuel Research make the David anytime case directly: "David remains Canada's most dangerous attacking player and focal point in the final third. He generated opportunities in the opener and should see plenty of touches around the penalty area against a Qatar side expected to spend significant time defending. In a match where Canada could create several top-tier chances, David's plus-money goal odds are appealing." Sports Interaction are explicit in naming him their player prop pick: "I'm going back to the well with a Jonathan David anytime goal. He led Canada with three shots in the opener and had a couple of prime opportunities that caught unlucky bounces." The Juventus striker scored in the only previous meeting with Qatar (2-0, September 2022). Jesse Marsch has specifically tasked him to "get the ball on net more often" after managing just one shot on target from 24 touches against Bosnia. At +100 — even money for Canada's all-time top scorer against a side ranked 49th in the world — this is one of the best-value props on Thursday's slate.

🔮 Prediction: Canada 2-0 Qatar (FOX Sports "win to nil" · RotoWire · SportsLine Green Canada win) Canada 2-0 Qatar 🇨🇦 FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, CBS Sports, RotoWire and Sports Interaction all back Canada. FOX Sports explicit: "win to nil." Green: Canada win + Under 3.5 at -113. Three-pick card: Canada ML -360 (unanimous · clear talent gap · BC Place 10-0 last 2 · Davies available · both David + Larin scored vs Qatar in 2022) + Under 2.5 +100 (Green · Covers · OddsShark 75% rate · Qatar 0.60 xG vs SUI · David 1 SOT vs Bosnia) + David anytime +100 (FD Research + Sports Interaction explicit · Juventus striker · 39 intl goals · knows this opponent).

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇦 Canada — 4-4-2 · Jesse Marsch DAVIES AVAILABLE GK: Maxime Crépeau DEF: Richie Laryea · Derek Cornelius (Marseille) · Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham) · Alistair Johnston (Celtic) MID: Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal) · Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) · Ismaël Koné (Sassuolo) · Ali Ahmed / Liam Millar FWD: Jonathan David (Juventus) · Cyle Larin (Southampton) 🟢 Alphonso Davies AVAILABLE (sub) — CBC confirmed June 17. Hamstring strain since May 6. Likely impact sub. Moise Bombito available (doubtful to start) — tibia. David: Canada all-time top scorer (39 goals), 3 shots vs Bosnia, scored vs Qatar 2022. Larin: 78' equaliser vs Bosnia from bench — expected to start today (FOX Sports). Koné: MOTM vs Bosnia. Set-piece takers: Eustaquio (9 corners/FKs — most on team, RotoWire). BC Place last 2 games: Canada won 10-0 combined. 🇶🇦 Qatar — 4-3-3 · Julen Lopetegui FULLY FIT GK: Mahmud Abunada ⭐ (27 shots faced vs SUI · only conceded 94' own goal) DEF: Ayoub Al-Oui · Pedro Miguel (100 caps) · Boualem Khoukhi · Homam Ahmed MID: Jassem Gaber · Seydinaissa Laye Gueye · Ahmed Fathy FWD: Akram Afif ⚡ · Yusuf Abdurisag · Edmilson Junior No injuries. No suspensions. Unchanged XI expected. Abunada ⭐: heroic vs SUI — 27 shots, 10 on target, only conceded an own goal. Afif ⚡: 18 goals/36 club apps, 2023 Asian Cup top scorer — RotoWire flags him as key counter-attacking threat when Canada's full-backs push forward. Qatar ranked 49th. Winless in last 7. Failed to score in 3 of last 4. 2× Asian champions (2022, 2023). Qatar strategy today: deep block, stay compact, transition through Afif.

📊 Full Odds — Canada vs Qatar

Market Odds Canada ML ⭐ -360 Draw +475 Qatar ML +875 Under 2.5 Goals ⭐ +100 Over 2.5 Goals -135 Jonathan David Anytime ⭐ +100 Cyle Larin Anytime ~+180 Tajon Buchanan Anytime ~+280 Akram Afif Anytime (QAT) ~+450

⚔️ Match Context

🏟️ BC Place: Dome, artificial turf, 10-0 in last two home games BC Place's retractable roof will be closed for all World Cup games — eliminating weather as a factor. Canada's last two competitive fixtures at BC Place ended in wins by a combined 10-0 score. Several Canadian players are former Vancouver Whitecaps (Davies, Laryea, Johnston) and know the artificial turf well. Sports Mole note the fast surface "should benefit the youthful, speedy Canadians." 🇨🇦 Canada: Better than Bosnia result suggests — David must be more clinical Canada controlled large stretches against Bosnia but didn't score until Larin came off the bench in the 76th minute to equalise in the 78th. David had only 1 shot on target from 24 touches — well below his capacity as Canada's all-time top scorer. Marsch has specifically instructed him to get on the scoresheet more today. Alphonso Davies confirmed available from the bench; Koné was MOTM. Canada unbeaten since November 2025 (10 games: 8W 2D), those draws against Portugal and Belgium only. 🇶🇦 Qatar: Abunada heroic but underlying numbers are alarming Qatar's 1-1 draw with Switzerland was a massive result — but they faced 27 shots and conceded 3.20 xG. Their only goal was a 94th-minute own goal. They are ranked 49th, winless in 7, and failed to score in 3 of their last 4 matches. Afif (18 goals/36 club appearances) is their only genuine match-winner. RotoWire flag him as a real counter-attacking threat when Canada's full-backs advance — the key risk management issue for Marsch today. 📊 H2H: Canada won the only previous meeting 2-0 in 2022 The only recorded meeting was a September 2022 friendly in Qatar — Canada won 2-0, with both Jonathan David and Cyle Larin scoring. Those same two strikers start today. Qatar are the two-time reigning Asian champions (2022 and 2023 Asian Cup), but their recent international results tell a different story: winless in 7, failing to score in 3 of 4. The same strikers who beat them in 2022 are starting today with the full backing of a partisan Vancouver home crowd.

🟢 Alphonso Davies — Available Today (CBC Sports confirmed, June 17) Alphonso Davies — Bayern Munich left-back, Canada captain, one of the world's elite full-backs — has been confirmed available for today by Jesse Marsch (CBC Sports, June 17). He has been managing a hamstring injury sustained in the Champions League semi-final on May 6 and missed the Bosnia opener. Marsch said: "It's just a matter of what kind of game it is, what kind of moment is it, and how we feel Alphonso can contribute." He is most likely an impact substitute rather than a starter — but in a close game where Canada need to unlock a defensive block, Davies at left-back transforming the left flank is precisely the kind of moment Marsch will reach for. Davies scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal (vs Croatia, 2022). He knows BC Place from his time with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Canada vs Qatar · Best Bets Summary · 6 PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver 🇨🇦 Canada ML Unanimous · clear talent gap · BC Place dome 10-0 last 2 · Davies available -360 📉 Under 2.5 Goals SportsLine Green · Covers · OddsShark 75% · Qatar 0.60 xG vs SUI · David 1 SOT vs BOS +100 ⚽ Jonathan David Anytime FD Research + Sports Interaction explicit · 39 intl goals · scored vs Qatar 2022 +100

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Canada vs Qatar — Today 6 PM ET Canada -360 · Under 2.5 +100 · David anytime +100

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Canada vs Qatar — World Cup 2026

What are the best bets for Canada vs Qatar? Canada ML at -360 is the unanimous expert pick from FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, CBS Sports, RotoWire and Sports Interaction — a clear talent gap, home crowd at BC Place, and a Qatar side that is winless in seven matches and failed to score in 3 of their last 4 games. Under 2.5 goals at +100 is the standout value pick backed by SportsLine's Green (explicit), Covers and OddsShark (75% Under rate in last 20 Canada games). Jonathan David anytime at +100 is named by both FanDuel Research and Sports Interaction as their explicit player prop — Canada's all-time top scorer with 39 goals, who scored against Qatar in the only previous meeting. The three-pick card is Canada ML + Under 2.5 +100 + David anytime +100.

Is Alphonso Davies playing for Canada today? Alphonso Davies is confirmed available by Jesse Marsch (CBC Sports, June 17). He has been managing a hamstring injury since May 6 and missed the Bosnia opener. Marsch said: "It's just a matter of what kind of game it is, what kind of moment is it, and how we feel Alphonso can contribute right now." He is most likely to come off the bench as an impact substitute rather than start. Moise Bombito (tibia) is also available but unlikely to start. Laryea is expected to start at left-back until Davies is ready to take over.

What is the Group B standing entering today? All four Group B teams — Canada, Qatar, Bosnia Herzegovina and Switzerland — are level on 1 point each after their Matchday 1 draws. Canada held Bosnia 1-1 (Larin 78'), while Qatar drew 1-1 with Switzerland (94th-minute own goal). A Canada win today puts them on 4 points and in an excellent position heading into their Matchday 3 finale against Switzerland. Qatar know they need a result to keep knockout stage hopes realistic.

Have Canada and Qatar played before? Yes — once. Canada won 2-0 in a September 2022 friendly played in Qatar. Both Jonathan David and Cyle Larin scored in that match — the same two strikers who start today. Canada are seeking their first-ever World Cup competitive victory, having drawn their only previous World Cup appearance (2022 group stage, 1-1 opener against Bosnia this year).