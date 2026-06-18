Canada vs Qatar Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets for Today's Match

David +100 the unanimous expert pick, Larin the poacher value, Buchanan the wide-man wildcard, Afif the Qatar dart — full FanDuel anytime goalscorer board, picks and analysis for Group B at BC Place.

🟢 DAVIES AVAILABLE (sub): Alphonso Davies confirmed available by Marsch — impact sub route. Qatar: no injuries, no suspensions — Abunada, Afif both starting.

CONTEXT: 🇨🇦 David +100 · FanDuel Research + Sports Interaction explicit "back to the well" 🇨🇦 Larin scored in 78' vs Bosnia · FOX Sports: will start today 🇨🇦 Buchanan: pacy winger · Eustaquio set-piece delivery man 🇶🇦 Afif: 18 goals this club season · only Qatar dart

Canada are heavy -360 favourites at home in Vancouver's dome, where their last two competitive fixtures ended in a combined 10-0 score. Qatar will sit in a deep defensive block and attempt to absorb pressure before counter-attacking through Akram Afif — the same strategy that nearly worked against Switzerland. Jonathan David at +100 is the unanimous consensus anytime pick from FanDuel Research and Sports Interaction. Cyle Larin at ~+180 is the poacher value after his clinical 78-minute strike vs Bosnia. Buchanan at ~+280 is the pacy wide-man wildcard, and Afif at ~+450 is the only realistic Qatar anytime dart.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. David +100 confirmed via FanDuel Research/FOX Sports. Other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player Any 1st Jonathan David ⭐ 🇨🇦 CAN · ST · Juventus · 39 intl goals · Canada all-time top scorer · scored vs Qatar 2022 +100 ~+200 Cyle Larin 🇨🇦 CAN · ST · Southampton · scored 78' vs Bosnia · FOX Sports: starting today ~+180 ~+360 Tajon Buchanan 🇨🇦 CAN · RW · Villarreal · pacy right winger · cuts inside for shots on goal ~+280 ~+560 Stephen Eustaquio 🇨🇦 CAN · CM · Porto · 9 set-piece deliveries vs Bosnia · late box runner ~+380 ~+760 Ismaël Koné 🇨🇦 CAN · CM · Sassuolo · MOTM vs Bosnia · dynamic box-to-box runner ~+420 ~+840 Akram Afif 🎲 🇶🇦 QAT · FW · Al-Sadd · 18 goals/36 club apps · 2023 Asian Cup top scorer · only Qatar dart ~+450 ~+900 Alistair Johnston 🇨🇦 CAN · RB · Celtic · arrives from set pieces · Eustaquio delivery man ~+550 ~+1100 Yusuf Abdurisag 🇶🇦 QAT · FW · Al-Duhail · central striker in Qatar 4-3-3 alongside Afif ~+700 ~+1400

*David +100 anytime confirmed via FanDuel Research/FOX Sports. All other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇦 Canada — 4-4-2 · Jesse Marsch DAVIES ON BENCH GK: Crépeau | DEF: Laryea · Cornelius (Marseille) · De Fougerolles (Fulham) · Johnston (Celtic) MID: Buchanan (Villarreal) · Eustaquio (Porto) · Koné (Sassuolo) · Ahmed / Millar FWD: Jonathan David (Juventus) · Cyle Larin (Southampton) Set-piece taker: Eustaquio (9 corners/FKs vs Bosnia — most on team, RotoWire). Penalty taker: Jonathan David. Davies on bench — available as impact sub. Larin: scored 78' vs Bosnia from bench — expected to start today (FOX Sports). David: led Canada with 3 shots vs Bosnia. Koné: MOTM vs Bosnia. Canada's last 2 home matches: 10-0 combined. 🇶🇦 Qatar — 4-3-3 · Julen Lopetegui FULLY FIT GK: Abunada ⭐ (27 shots faced vs SUI) | DEF: Al-Oui · Pedro Miguel · Khoukhi · H. Ahmed MID: Gaber · Laye Gueye · Fathy FWD: Akram Afif ⚡ · Yusuf Abdurisag · Edmilson Junior No injuries. No suspensions. Unchanged XI expected. Afif ⚡: 18 goals/36 club appearances, 2023 Asian Cup top scorer, RotoWire: key counter threat exploiting space behind Canada's advancing full-backs. Qatar strategy: deep 4-3-3 defensive block, rapid transition through Afif. Had only 3 shots and 0.60 xG vs SUI.

⭐ Pick #1: Jonathan David — Anytime +100

Jonathan David Canada ST · Juventus · 39 intl goals · penalty taker · Canada all-time top scorer Anytime +100 1st Goal ~+200 FanDuel Research: "plus-money goal odds are appealing" — explicit Sports Interaction: "going back to the well with David anytime" — explicit 39 international goals — Canada all-time leading scorer Led Canada with 3 shots vs Bosnia — unlucky bounces, correction due Scored vs Qatar in 2022 friendly — knows how to beat this opponent Designated penalty taker — Qatar foul in box = route to David goal Qatar will sit deep — David sees repeated touches near penalty area Marsch tasked David to "get the ball on net more often" today FanDuel Research make David their explicit anytime pick: "David remains Canada's most dangerous attacking player and focal point in the final third. He generated opportunities in the opener and should see plenty of touches around the penalty area against a Qatar side expected to spend significant time defending. In a match where Canada could create several top-tier chances, David's plus-money goal odds are appealing." Sports Interaction are equally explicit: "I'm going back to the well with a Jonathan David anytime goal. He led Canada with three shots in the opener and had a couple of prime opportunities that caught unlucky bounces." With 39 international goals for Canada — the all-time record — David is the focal point of every attacking sequence in Marsch's 4-4-2. Qatar will defend in a deep block, meaning Canada dominate the ball in the final third and David will see repeated touches near the penalty area. He also scored in the only previous meeting with Qatar (September 2022, 2-0). He is Canada's designated penalty taker — any foul inside the box by Qatar's compressed defensive line routes directly to a David spot kick. Marsch has specifically told him to be more clinical. At +100 — even money for Canada's all-time top scorer at home against the 49th-ranked nation — this is outstanding value on Thursday's slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet David Anytime (+100)

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💎 Poacher Value: Cyle Larin — Anytime ~+180

Cyle Larin Canada ST · Southampton · scored 78' vs Bosnia · FOX Sports: starting today Anytime ~+180 Scored in 78' vs Bosnia — clinical finish within 2 minutes of entering FOX Sports: "include Larin in the starting XI" — explicit Also scored vs Qatar in 2022 friendly — both David + Larin scored that day Physical 4-4-2 partner for David — two-striker system creates central pressure Tied for 2nd in Canada all-time caps (91) · big-game experience Penalty-box instinct — thrives when chances arrive centrally Larin's introduction in the 76th minute against Bosnia transformed Canada's attack immediately — he equalised in the 78th with a clinical finish that showed exactly the penalty-box instinct Marsch needs alongside David. FOX Sports are explicit: "I'd expect Jesse Marsch to include Larin in the starting XI, as Canada was a completely different team once he came on." Larin also scored against Qatar in the 2022 friendly — he and David are the same strike partnership that produced Canada's only win over this opponent. In a 4-4-2, the two-striker system creates persistent central threat against Qatar's compact block, with Larin's physical hold-up play creating space for David and David's movement creating space for Larin. Against a Qatar defence that conceded 3.20 xG to Switzerland and will face sustained pressure at BC Place, Larin's poacher instincts in and around the six-yard box make ~+180 anytime excellent value for the second striker in Canada's front two.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Larin Anytime (~+180)

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🎯 Wide-Man Wildcard: Tajon Buchanan — Anytime ~+280

Tajon Buchanan Canada RW · Villarreal · pacy right winger · cuts inside for shots on goal Anytime ~+280 Right wing — pace to exploit space behind Qatar's defensive line Cuts inside onto left foot — direct shooting angle in the area Fast BC Place artificial turf suits his direct running style Qatar's wide channels open when block compresses centrally Canada dominate possession — Buchanan gets time and space in wide areas Tajon Buchanan is Canada's most explosive wide outlet, operating from the right wing and cutting inside to create direct shooting opportunities onto his stronger left foot. Against a Qatar side expected to defend deep in their own half for large stretches, the wide channels will be Canada's primary secondary route to goal after David and Larin's central presence. The BC Place artificial turf is fast and suits Buchanan's direct running style — Sports Mole note it "should benefit the youthful, speedy Canadians." When Qatar's block compresses centrally around David and Larin, the spaces out wide open up. Buchanan arriving with pace onto those right-channel areas — and the freedom to cut inside for a direct shot — is the most likely secondary route to a Canadian goal. At approximately +280, Buchanan is the value wide-man option for bettors wanting Canadian exposure at longer odds than David (+100) or Larin (~+180), with a genuine route to goal both from direct play and second-phase set-piece positions.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Buchanan Anytime (~+280)

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🎲 Qatar Dart: Akram Afif — Anytime ~+450

Akram Afif Qatar FW · Al-Sadd · 18 goals/36 club apps · 2023 Asian Cup top scorer · Qatar's only route Anytime ~+450 18 goals / 36 club appearances — Qatar's most dangerous attacker 2023 Asian Cup top scorer — proven big-game goalscorer RotoWire: key counter threat exploiting space behind CAN full-backs Sports Interaction: "I have him circled as a threat against Canada" Canada full-backs push high in 4-4-2 — counter-attack space created If Qatar score today, it is almost certainly through Afif Akram Afif is the only Qatar player worth backing in the anytime goalscorer market today. Sports Interaction explicitly flag him: "I have him circled as a threat against Canada. Afif had 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for his club team this season and he was the top goalscorer at the 2023 Asian Cup." RotoWire confirm the tactical mechanism: Qatar's best hope runs through "Afif exploiting the space behind Davies and Johnston when they push forward." Canada's 4-4-2 system requires both full-backs — Johnston on the right and Laryea (or eventually Davies) on the left — to advance in support of the wide midfielders. When Canada win the ball back from Qatar's block, those full-backs are caught in forward positions and the space in behind them is exactly where Afif thrives. He is quick enough to receive behind a defensive line and clinical enough to finish — 18 club goals this season confirms he is in sharp form. Qatar's route to scoring today runs almost exclusively through Afif receiving a quick transition ball. At approximately +450 — implying around 18% probability — the price is fair for the only player on the pitch who represents a genuine Qatar goal threat. If Qatar score any goal today, he is almost certainly the scorer.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Afif Anytime (~+450)

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🔮 Prediction: Canada 2-0 Qatar — David + Larin (or Buchanan from wide) Top Pick: Jonathan David Anytime +100 🇨🇦

FD Research + Sports Interaction explicit · 39 intl goals · pen taker · scored vs Qatar 2022 FD Research explicit "odds are appealing." Sports Interaction explicit "back to the well." 39 intl goals. Penalty taker. Marsch told him to be more clinical. Poacher value: Larin ~+180 (scored 78' vs Bosnia · scored vs Qatar 2022 · FOX Sports: starting today). Wide wildcard: Buchanan ~+280 (pace on fast turf · cuts inside · Qatar wide channels open when block compresses). Qatar dart: Afif ~+450 (18 club goals · 2023 Asian Cup top scorer · Sports Interaction circled him · RotoWire: key counter threat — if Qatar score it's almost certainly him).

Canada vs Qatar · Anytime Goalscorer · 6 PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver ⭐ Jonathan David Anytime FD Research + Sports Interaction explicit · 39 intl goals · pen taker · scored vs QAT 2022 +100 💎 Cyle Larin Anytime Poacher value · scored 78' vs Bosnia · scored vs Qatar 2022 · FOX: starting today ~+180 🎯 Buchanan Anytime Wide wildcard · pace on BC Place turf · cuts inside · Qatar wide channels open ~+280 🎲 Afif Anytime (QAT) Qatar dart · 18 club goals · circled by Sports Interaction · if QAT score it's almost certainly him ~+450

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props — Canada vs Qatar David +100 · Larin ~+180 · Buchanan ~+280 · Afif ~+450

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FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Canada vs Qatar

Who is most likely to score anytime in Canada vs Qatar? Jonathan David at +100 is the unanimous expert anytime pick. FanDuel Research name him explicitly, saying his "plus-money goal odds are appealing" as Canada's most dangerous attacking player against a Qatar side expected to defend deep. Sports Interaction are equally direct: "going back to the well with a Jonathan David anytime goal." He is Canada's all-time leading scorer with 39 international goals, is the designated penalty taker, scored against Qatar in the 2022 friendly, and has been specifically tasked by Marsch to get on the scoresheet more often. At even money for a Juventus striker playing at home against the 49th-ranked nation, this is one of the best-value props on Thursday's entire World Cup slate. The best value behind him is Cyle Larin at approximately +180 — he scored the equaliser in the 78th minute against Bosnia within two minutes of entering, also scored against Qatar in 2022, and FOX Sports explicitly expect him to start today.

Why is Akram Afif worth backing at ~+450 for Qatar? Akram Afif is the only Qatar player worth backing in this market. Sports Interaction explicitly flag him: "I have him circled as a threat against Canada. Afif had 18 goals in 36 appearances for his club this season and was the top goalscorer at the 2023 Asian Cup." RotoWire confirm the tactical mechanism — Qatar's best hope "runs through Afif exploiting the space behind Davies and Johnston when they push forward." Canada's 4-4-2 system requires both full-backs to advance, creating space in behind for Afif's direct running on the counter. At approximately +450, if Qatar score at all today, Afif is almost certainly the scorer.

Is Cyle Larin starting today for Canada? FOX Sports explicitly expect Larin to be included in the starting XI: "I'd expect Jesse Marsch to include Larin in the starting XI, as Canada was a completely different team once he came on." He came off the bench in the 76th minute against Bosnia and scored in the 78th. He also scored against Qatar in the only previous meeting (September 2022 friendly). Starting alongside David in Canada's 4-4-2, Larin's physical hold-up play and penalty-box instinct complement David's technical quality. Always confirm the final lineup 30-60 minutes before kickoff.