Canada vs Qatar Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets for Today's Match
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Canada vs Qatar: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets
David +100 the unanimous expert pick, Larin the poacher value, Buchanan the wide-man wildcard, Afif the Qatar dart — full FanDuel anytime goalscorer board, picks and analysis for Group B at BC Place.
Canada are heavy -360 favourites at home in Vancouver's dome, where their last two competitive fixtures ended in a combined 10-0 score. Qatar will sit in a deep defensive block and attempt to absorb pressure before counter-attacking through Akram Afif — the same strategy that nearly worked against Switzerland. Jonathan David at +100 is the unanimous consensus anytime pick from FanDuel Research and Sports Interaction. Cyle Larin at ~+180 is the poacher value after his clinical 78-minute strike vs Bosnia. Buchanan at ~+280 is the pacy wide-man wildcard, and Afif at ~+450 is the only realistic Qatar anytime dart.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. David +100 confirmed via FanDuel Research/FOX Sports. Other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*David +100 anytime confirmed via FanDuel Research/FOX Sports. All other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Jonathan David — Anytime +100
FanDuel Research make David their explicit anytime pick: "David remains Canada's most dangerous attacking player and focal point in the final third. He generated opportunities in the opener and should see plenty of touches around the penalty area against a Qatar side expected to spend significant time defending. In a match where Canada could create several top-tier chances, David's plus-money goal odds are appealing."
Sports Interaction are equally explicit: "I'm going back to the well with a Jonathan David anytime goal. He led Canada with three shots in the opener and had a couple of prime opportunities that caught unlucky bounces." With 39 international goals for Canada — the all-time record — David is the focal point of every attacking sequence in Marsch's 4-4-2. Qatar will defend in a deep block, meaning Canada dominate the ball in the final third and David will see repeated touches near the penalty area. He also scored in the only previous meeting with Qatar (September 2022, 2-0). He is Canada's designated penalty taker — any foul inside the box by Qatar's compressed defensive line routes directly to a David spot kick. Marsch has specifically told him to be more clinical. At +100 — even money for Canada's all-time top scorer at home against the 49th-ranked nation — this is outstanding value on Thursday's slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Poacher Value: Cyle Larin — Anytime ~+180
Larin's introduction in the 76th minute against Bosnia transformed Canada's attack immediately — he equalised in the 78th with a clinical finish that showed exactly the penalty-box instinct Marsch needs alongside David. FOX Sports are explicit: "I'd expect Jesse Marsch to include Larin in the starting XI, as Canada was a completely different team once he came on."
Larin also scored against Qatar in the 2022 friendly — he and David are the same strike partnership that produced Canada's only win over this opponent. In a 4-4-2, the two-striker system creates persistent central threat against Qatar's compact block, with Larin's physical hold-up play creating space for David and David's movement creating space for Larin. Against a Qatar defence that conceded 3.20 xG to Switzerland and will face sustained pressure at BC Place, Larin's poacher instincts in and around the six-yard box make ~+180 anytime excellent value for the second striker in Canada's front two.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Wide-Man Wildcard: Tajon Buchanan — Anytime ~+280
Tajon Buchanan is Canada's most explosive wide outlet, operating from the right wing and cutting inside to create direct shooting opportunities onto his stronger left foot. Against a Qatar side expected to defend deep in their own half for large stretches, the wide channels will be Canada's primary secondary route to goal after David and Larin's central presence.
The BC Place artificial turf is fast and suits Buchanan's direct running style — Sports Mole note it "should benefit the youthful, speedy Canadians." When Qatar's block compresses centrally around David and Larin, the spaces out wide open up. Buchanan arriving with pace onto those right-channel areas — and the freedom to cut inside for a direct shot — is the most likely secondary route to a Canadian goal. At approximately +280, Buchanan is the value wide-man option for bettors wanting Canadian exposure at longer odds than David (+100) or Larin (~+180), with a genuine route to goal both from direct play and second-phase set-piece positions.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Qatar Dart: Akram Afif — Anytime ~+450
Akram Afif is the only Qatar player worth backing in the anytime goalscorer market today. Sports Interaction explicitly flag him: "I have him circled as a threat against Canada. Afif had 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for his club team this season and he was the top goalscorer at the 2023 Asian Cup." RotoWire confirm the tactical mechanism: Qatar's best hope runs through "Afif exploiting the space behind Davies and Johnston when they push forward."
Canada's 4-4-2 system requires both full-backs — Johnston on the right and Laryea (or eventually Davies) on the left — to advance in support of the wide midfielders. When Canada win the ball back from Qatar's block, those full-backs are caught in forward positions and the space in behind them is exactly where Afif thrives. He is quick enough to receive behind a defensive line and clinical enough to finish — 18 club goals this season confirms he is in sharp form. Qatar's route to scoring today runs almost exclusively through Afif receiving a quick transition ball. At approximately +450 — implying around 18% probability — the price is fair for the only player on the pitch who represents a genuine Qatar goal threat. If Qatar score any goal today, he is almost certainly the scorer.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FD Research + Sports Interaction explicit · 39 intl goals · pen taker · scored vs Qatar 2022
FD Research explicit "odds are appealing." Sports Interaction explicit "back to the well." 39 intl goals. Penalty taker. Marsch told him to be more clinical. Poacher value: Larin ~+180 (scored 78' vs Bosnia · scored vs Qatar 2022 · FOX Sports: starting today). Wide wildcard: Buchanan ~+280 (pace on fast turf · cuts inside · Qatar wide channels open when block compresses). Qatar dart: Afif ~+450 (18 club goals · 2023 Asian Cup top scorer · Sports Interaction circled him · RotoWire: key counter threat — if Qatar score it's almost certainly him).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Canada vs Qatar
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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