Mexico vs. England Prediction Today: World Cup Predictions, Picks and Best Bets (July 5)

England vs Mexico Picks in Summary

England Over 1.5 Goals (+168)

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup continues today, with Mexico battling England at 8 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Mexico vs England Prediction World Cup Today

Yes, I know Mexico's record at the Azteca and I know what these two teams have looked like so far in this tourney. But I think these +168 odds are a nice buy-low opportunity on an England attack that has a lot of talent and is spearheaded by the world's best striker.

England's roster is better suited to play on the counter. They've shown that this tourney as they've repeatedly struggled to score goals against defenses that sit in deep. The best England have looked thus far was a four-goal output versus Croatia, and that was the game where they had their lowest possession rate (52%) this World Cup.

This clash at Mexico should be a game where England get more chances to play on the counter, giving their pacey wingers opportunities to run into space.

Although Mexico have yet to allow a goal, they haven't faced the toughest opposition to this point. England will be a big step up in the talent department, and I'm not totally sure Mexico's defense is really that outstanding.

This match has the potential to be a truly wild atmosphere -- probably the best of the tourney so far - but I think England's players will be up to the challenge.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.