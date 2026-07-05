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Brazil vs Norway Lineups & Formations Confirmed for World Cup Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Brazil vs Norway Lineups & Formations Confirmed for World Cup Round of 16
Brazil vs Norway: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
📋
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · TODAY · KICKOFF IN ~45 MIN
Today, Sunday July 5 2026 · 4:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford · FOX

Brazil vs Norway: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Official XIs · Martinelli starts · Ryerson beats injury scare · Betting impact

✅ Martinelli In For Paquetá · ✅ Ryerson Starts, Beats Thigh Issue
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TODAY · BRAZIL (4-2-3-1): ALISSON, DANILO, MARQUINHOS, GABRIEL MAGALHÃES, DOUGLAS SANTOS, CASEMIRO, BRUNO GUIMARÃES, RAYAN, GABRIEL MARTINELLI, VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR, MATHEUS CUNHA — RAPHINHA AND NEYMAR BOTH CONFIRMED ON THE BENCH · NORWAY (4-3-3): NYLAND, RYERSON, AJER, HEGGEM, MØLLER WOLFE, ØDEGAARD, BERGE, BERG, SØRLOTH, HAALAND, NUSA — RYERSON CONFIRMED STARTING OVER PEDERSEN
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Confirmed Ahead of Kickoff Today
🇧🇷 Brazil vs Norway 🇳🇴 · Today · 4PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford · FOX
Brazil To Advance -280 · Haaland Anytime +125
→ QF vs MEX/ENG
The Headline: Martinelli In, Ryerson Beats The Injury Scare
Gabriel Martinelli is confirmed starting in Brazil's attacking midfield slot, taking Lucas Paquetá's place after his dramatic stoppage-time winner against Japan — despite having played just 98 minutes across the whole tournament before today. Ancelotti explicitly framed it as needing a different profile than Paquetá rather than a like-for-like swap. On Norway's side, Julian Ryerson — who'd been carrying a thigh issue that led several previews to pencil in Marcus Pedersen instead — is confirmed starting at right-back, tasked directly with containing Vinícius Júnior.

🇧🇷 Brazil — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Martinelli Over Danilo Santos

Carlo Ancelotti's confirmed XI settles the Paquetá-replacement question in favor of Gabriel Martinelli, who slots into the central attacking midfield role behind Matheus Cunha, with Rayan and Vinícius Júnior either side. Casemiro is confirmed fit and starting alongside Bruno Guimarães in the double pivot. Raphinha and Neymar are both confirmed on the bench, available as impact substitutes as planned.

🇧🇷 BRAZIL · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · ANCELOTTI
9
Cunha
ST · Anytime +195
17
Rayan
RW · +240 AT
11
Martinelli ✅
CAM · In for Paquetá
7
Vinícius ⭐
LW · Anytime +130
5
Casemiro ✅
DM · Confirmed fit
8
Guimarães
DM
2
Danilo
RB
5
Marquinhos ©
CB · Captain
3
Gabriel
CB
6
D. Santos
LB
1
Alisson
GK
Confirmed substitutes
Raphinha ✅ (limited-minutes plan) · Neymar ✅ · Endrick · Danilo Santos ⚠️ (predicted starter, benched) · Igor Thiago · Alex Sandro · Bremer · Roger Ibañez · Léo Pereira · Fabinho · Luiz Henrique · Ederson (GK) · Weverton (GK)

🇳🇴 Norway — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Ryerson Passes His Fitness Test

Ståle Solbakken's confirmed XI is unchanged in structure from the side that eliminated Ivory Coast, with one real story: Julian Ryerson starts at right-back despite his lingering thigh issue, beating out Marcus Pedersen for the job of containing Vinícius Júnior. Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Norway's two standout performers, are confirmed starting exactly as expected.

🇳🇴 NORWAY · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · SOLBAKKEN
7
Nusa
FW · +440 AT
9
Haaland ⭐
ST · Board's shortest AT price +125
11
Sørloth
FW · +300 AT
18
Berg
CM
10
Ødegaard ©
CM · Captain
6
Berge
CM
26
Ryerson ✅
RB · Beats thigh issue
4
Ajer
CB
5
Heggem
CB
3
Møller Wolfe
LB
1
Nyland
GK
Confirmed substitutes
Marcus Pedersen ⚠️ (predicted starter, benched) · Oscar Bobb · Fredrik Aursnes · Leo Østigård · Kristian Thorstvedt · Morten Thorsby · Thelo Aasgaard · Andreas Schjelderup · Jens Petter Hauge · Jørgen Strand Larsen · Egil Selvik (GK) · check FD for full bench list

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇧🇷 Brazil
Stat
Norway 🇳🇴
4-2-3-1
Formation
4-3-3
Carlo Ancelotti
Manager
Ståle Solbakken
Alisson
GK
Nyland
Danilo · Marquinhos © · Gabriel · D. Santos
Def
Ryerson ✅ · Ajer · Heggem · Møller Wolfe
Casemiro · Bruno Guimarães
Mid
Berg · Ødegaard © · Berge
Rayan · Martinelli ✅ · Vinícius ⭐
Attack
Nusa · Sørloth
Cunha
Lone ST
Haaland ⭐
Martinelli in for Paquetá, unexpected
Notable
Ryerson beats his thigh issue to start
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
✅ MARTINELLI — a genuine new goalscorer angle
Not previously priced in most predicted-lineup goalscorer boards — check FanDuel's live price for him now that he's confirmed starting centrally in an attacking role.
✅ HAALAND & VINÍCIUS — confirmed as expected
Both confirmed starting exactly as anticipated. Their +125 and +130 anytime prices remain the correct read on this match's two most reliable goal threats.
⚠️ RYERSON STARTING — a real defensive question mark for Norway
Playing through a thigh issue directly against Vinícius Júnior is a genuine risk factor — worth monitoring his fitness as the match progresses, especially for in-play betting.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil vs Norway · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET · MetLife Stadium
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Haaland AT +125 · Vinícius AT +130 · Brazil To Advance -280
Bet Now

Confirmed lineups · Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos (captain), Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães; Rayan, Gabriel Martinelli, Vinícius Júnior; Matheus Cunha · Substitutes: Raphinha, Neymar, Endrick, Danilo Santos, Igor Thiago, Alex Sandro, Bremer, Roger Ibañez, Leo Pereira, Fabinho, Luiz Henrique, Ederson, Weverton · Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Martin Ødegaard (captain), Sander Berge, Patrick Berg; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa · Substitutes: Marcus Pedersen, Oscar Bobb, Fredrik Aursnes, Leo Østigård, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Egil Selvik · Selection surprises: Gabriel Martinelli confirmed starting for Brazil in place of the widely predicted Danilo Santos; Julian Ryerson confirmed starting for Norway despite a thigh issue that had many previews expecting Marcus Pedersen instead · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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