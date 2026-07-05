Brazil vs Norway Lineups & Formations Confirmed for World Cup Round of 16
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Brazil vs Norway: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · Martinelli starts · Ryerson beats injury scare · Betting impact
🇧🇷 Brazil — Confirmed Starting XI
Carlo Ancelotti's confirmed XI settles the Paquetá-replacement question in favor of Gabriel Martinelli, who slots into the central attacking midfield role behind Matheus Cunha, with Rayan and Vinícius Júnior either side. Casemiro is confirmed fit and starting alongside Bruno Guimarães in the double pivot. Raphinha and Neymar are both confirmed on the bench, available as impact substitutes as planned.
🇳🇴 Norway — Confirmed Starting XI
Ståle Solbakken's confirmed XI is unchanged in structure from the side that eliminated Ivory Coast, with one real story: Julian Ryerson starts at right-back despite his lingering thigh issue, beating out Marcus Pedersen for the job of containing Vinícius Júnior. Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Norway's two standout performers, are confirmed starting exactly as expected.
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
Confirmed lineups · Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos (captain), Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães; Rayan, Gabriel Martinelli, Vinícius Júnior; Matheus Cunha · Substitutes: Raphinha, Neymar, Endrick, Danilo Santos, Igor Thiago, Alex Sandro, Bremer, Roger Ibañez, Leo Pereira, Fabinho, Luiz Henrique, Ederson, Weverton · Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Martin Ødegaard (captain), Sander Berge, Patrick Berg; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa · Substitutes: Marcus Pedersen, Oscar Bobb, Fredrik Aursnes, Leo Østigård, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Egil Selvik · Selection surprises: Gabriel Martinelli confirmed starting for Brazil in place of the widely predicted Danilo Santos; Julian Ryerson confirmed starting for Norway despite a thigh issue that had many previews expecting Marcus Pedersen instead · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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