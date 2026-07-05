Brazil vs Norway Lineups & Formations Confirmed for World Cup Round of 16

Brazil vs Norway: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16 📋 ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · TODAY · KICKOFF IN ~45 MIN Today, Sunday July 5 2026 · 4:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford · FOX Brazil vs Norway: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Official XIs · Martinelli starts · Ryerson beats injury scare · Betting impact ✅ Martinelli In For Paquetá · ✅ Ryerson Starts, Beats Thigh Issue Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TODAY · BRAZIL (4-2-3-1): ALISSON, DANILO, MARQUINHOS, GABRIEL MAGALHÃES, DOUGLAS SANTOS, CASEMIRO, BRUNO GUIMARÃES, RAYAN, GABRIEL MARTINELLI, VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR, MATHEUS CUNHA — RAPHINHA AND NEYMAR BOTH CONFIRMED ON THE BENCH · NORWAY (4-3-3): NYLAND, RYERSON, AJER, HEGGEM, MØLLER WOLFE, ØDEGAARD, BERGE, BERG, SØRLOTH, HAALAND, NUSA — RYERSON CONFIRMED STARTING OVER PEDERSEN FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Confirmed Ahead of Kickoff Today 🇧🇷 Brazil vs Norway 🇳🇴 · Today · 4PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford · FOX Brazil To Advance -280 · Haaland Anytime +125 → QF vs MEX/ENG ✅ The Headline: Martinelli In, Ryerson Beats The Injury Scare Gabriel Martinelli is confirmed starting in Brazil's attacking midfield slot, taking Lucas Paquetá's place after his dramatic stoppage-time winner against Japan — despite having played just 98 minutes across the whole tournament before today. Ancelotti explicitly framed it as needing a different profile than Paquetá rather than a like-for-like swap. On Norway's side, Julian Ryerson — who'd been carrying a thigh issue that led several previews to pencil in Marcus Pedersen instead — is confirmed starting at right-back, tasked directly with containing Vinícius Júnior. 🇧🇷 Brazil — Confirmed Starting XI ✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Martinelli Over Danilo Santos Carlo Ancelotti's confirmed XI settles the Paquetá-replacement question in favor of Gabriel Martinelli, who slots into the central attacking midfield role behind Matheus Cunha, with Rayan and Vinícius Júnior either side. Casemiro is confirmed fit and starting alongside Bruno Guimarães in the double pivot. Raphinha and Neymar are both confirmed on the bench, available as impact substitutes as planned. 🇧🇷 BRAZIL · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · ANCELOTTI 9 Cunha ST · Anytime +195 17 Rayan RW · +240 AT 11 Martinelli ✅ CAM · In for Paquetá 7 Vinícius ⭐ LW · Anytime +130 5 Casemiro ✅ DM · Confirmed fit 8 Guimarães DM 2 Danilo RB 5 Marquinhos © CB · Captain 3 Gabriel CB 6 D. Santos LB 1 Alisson GK Confirmed substitutes Raphinha ✅ (limited-minutes plan) · Neymar ✅ · Endrick · Danilo Santos ⚠️ (predicted starter, benched) · Igor Thiago · Alex Sandro · Bremer · Roger Ibañez · Léo Pereira · Fabinho · Luiz Henrique · Ederson (GK) · Weverton (GK) 🇳🇴 Norway — Confirmed Starting XI ✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Ryerson Passes His Fitness Test Ståle Solbakken's confirmed XI is unchanged in structure from the side that eliminated Ivory Coast, with one real story: Julian Ryerson starts at right-back despite his lingering thigh issue, beating out Marcus Pedersen for the job of containing Vinícius Júnior. Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Norway's two standout performers, are confirmed starting exactly as expected. 🇳🇴 NORWAY · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · SOLBAKKEN 7 Nusa FW · +440 AT 9 Haaland ⭐ ST · Board's shortest AT price +125 11 Sørloth FW · +300 AT 18 Berg CM 10 Ødegaard © CM · Captain 6 Berge CM 26 Ryerson ✅ RB · Beats thigh issue 4 Ajer CB 5 Heggem CB 3 Møller Wolfe LB 1 Nyland GK Confirmed substitutes Marcus Pedersen ⚠️ (predicted starter, benched) · Oscar Bobb · Fredrik Aursnes · Leo Østigård · Kristian Thorstvedt · Morten Thorsby · Thelo Aasgaard · Andreas Schjelderup · Jens Petter Hauge · Jørgen Strand Larsen · Egil Selvik (GK) · check FD for full bench list 📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side 🇧🇷 Brazil Stat Norway 🇳🇴 4-2-3-1 Formation 4-3-3 Carlo Ancelotti Manager Ståle Solbakken Alisson GK Nyland Danilo · Marquinhos © · Gabriel · D. Santos Def Ryerson ✅ · Ajer · Heggem · Møller Wolfe Casemiro · Bruno Guimarães Mid Berg · Ødegaard © · Berge Rayan · Martinelli ✅ · Vinícius ⭐ Attack Nusa · Sørloth Cunha Lone ST Haaland ⭐ Martinelli in for Paquetá, unexpected Notable Ryerson beats his thigh issue to start 💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed ✅ MARTINELLI — a genuine new goalscorer angle Not previously priced in most predicted-lineup goalscorer boards — check FanDuel's live price for him now that he's confirmed starting centrally in an attacking role. ✅ HAALAND & VINÍCIUS — confirmed as expected Both confirmed starting exactly as anticipated. Their +125 and +130 anytime prices remain the correct read on this match's two most reliable goal threats. ⚠️ RYERSON STARTING — a real defensive question mark for Norway Playing through a thigh issue directly against Vinícius Júnior is a genuine risk factor — worth monitoring his fitness as the match progresses, especially for in-play betting. FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil vs Norway · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET · MetLife Stadium Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Haaland AT +125 · Vinícius AT +130 · Brazil To Advance -280 Bet Now Confirmed lineups · Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos (captain), Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães; Rayan, Gabriel Martinelli, Vinícius Júnior; Matheus Cunha · Substitutes: Raphinha, Neymar, Endrick, Danilo Santos, Igor Thiago, Alex Sandro, Bremer, Roger Ibañez, Leo Pereira, Fabinho, Luiz Henrique, Ederson, Weverton · Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Martin Ødegaard (captain), Sander Berge, Patrick Berg; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa · Substitutes: Marcus Pedersen, Oscar Bobb, Fredrik Aursnes, Leo Østigård, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Egil Selvik · Selection surprises: Gabriel Martinelli confirmed starting for Brazil in place of the widely predicted Danilo Santos; Julian Ryerson confirmed starting for Norway despite a thigh issue that had many previews expecting Marcus Pedersen instead · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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