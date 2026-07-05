World Cup Predictions Today: Brazil vs Norway Most Likely Correct Score Bets Round of 16

Full grid · Ranked picks · The draw is actually the board's favorite · All odds FanDuel

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · THE DRAW (1-1) IS ACTUALLY THE SHORTEST PRICE ON THE ENTIRE CORRECT SCORE BOARD AT +600 — SHORTER THAN ANY SINGLE BRAZIL WIN · BRAZIL 2-1 IS RIGHT BEHIND AT +650, THEN BRAZIL 1-0 AT +750 · NORWAY'S BEST-CASE WIN (0-1) SITS ALL THE WAY BACK AT +1500 · 90 MIN + STOPPAGE ONLY, NEVER EXTRA TIME OR PENALTIES

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇧🇷 Brazil vs Norway 🇳🇴 · 4PM ET · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford · FOX Brazil To Advance -280 · Norway has never lost to Brazil (2W-2D) → QF vs MEX/ENG

⚠️ Critical Rule: 90 Minutes Only Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Extra time and penalty shootouts never count, regardless of how the match is actually decided. Brazil is listed first (home) in every combination below, Norway second (away).

📖 Correct Score — Market Overview

This is a genuinely fascinating board given the underlying moneyline. Despite Brazil sitting at -280 to advance, the 1-1 draw is actually the shortest exact scoreline on the entire correct score grid at +600 — shorter than any single Brazil win. That's a real signal that while the market expects Brazil to eventually go through (likely via extra time or penalties if needed), a level match after 90 minutes is genuinely the single most probable outcome on the board.

Right behind the draw, Brazil to win 2-1 at +650 and Brazil to win 1-0 at +750 round out the top three — both consistent with the Both Teams to Score market favoring "Yes" at -180. Together, these top three prices tell a clean story: expect a tight, competitive match with goals from both sides being at least as likely as a clean Brazilian shutout.

Norway's best-case outright win scenario, a 1-0 victory, sits all the way back at +1500 — more than double the price of the draw. That gap captures the real tension in this match: Norway has never lost to Brazil across four all-time meetings, but the market still sees an outright Norwegian win as a distinctly harder path than either a draw or a narrow Brazilian win.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Board's Actual Shortest Price Draw — 1-1 Genuinely the market's single most likely outcome, shorter than any Brazil win — a real reflection of how competitive this tie is expected to be +600 $10→$70 ⭐ #2 · Backed By BTTS Yes Brazil to Win 2-1 Directly consistent with Both Teams to Score being favored at -180 — a competitive match that Brazil still finds a way to win +650 $10→$75 ⭐ #3 · A Clean, Controlled Win Brazil to Win 1-0 The classic knockout-stage margin — Brazil's defense holding firm just enough while an individual moment from Vinícius or Cunha decides it +750 $10→$85 ⭐ #4 · Comfortable Margin Brazil to Win 2-0 Covers a scenario where Brazil's depth and quality show up more clearly, and Norway's attack is kept fully off the scoresheet +950 $10→$105 ⭐ #5 · The High-Scoring Stalemate Draw — 2-2 Given both Haaland and Vinícius Jr are the board's two shortest anytime-goalscorer prices, a shootout-style draw is a real possibility +1000 $10→$110

📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇧🇷 Brazil Win Draw 🇳🇴 Norway Win 1-0 +750 1-1 ⭐ +600 0-1 +1500 2-0 +950 0-0 +1600 0-2 +3000 2-1 ⭐ +650 2-2 +1000 1-2 +1300 3-0 +1600 3-3 +3500 0-3 +7500 3-1 +1200 4-4 +15000 1-3 +4000 3-2 +1800 — 2-3 +3000 4-0 +3000 — 0-4 +22500 4-1 +3000 — 1-4 +12500 4-2 +4000 — 2-4 +10000 4-3 +8000 — 3-4 +10000 5-0 +8000 — — 5-1 +7000 — — 5-2 +10000 — — 5-3 +22500 — — 6-0 +17500 — — 6-1 +17500 — — 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Brazil listed first as home team · ⭐ = top 2 shortest prices on the entire board

📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary Safest Play Draw 1-1 (+600) The board's actual shortest price, reflecting how genuinely competitive this tie is expected to be despite Brazil's clear favorite status on the moneyline. Best Value If Backing Brazil Brazil to Win 2-1 (+650) Nearly as short as the draw itself, and directly consistent with the Both Teams to Score market favoring "Yes." Underdog Dart Norway to Win 1-0 (+1500) Backed by Norway's genuine unbeaten history against Brazil and Haaland's perfect scoring record when starting — a live long shot rather than a pure novelty bet. Avoid Any combo at +4000 or longer Blowout margins in either direction fight the "tight, competitive" read that dominates the top of this entire board. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil vs Norway Correct Score · Today · 4PM ET · MetLife Stadium Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now Draw 1-1 +600 · Brazil 2-1 +650 · Brazil 1-0 +750

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · Brazil 1-0 +750 · Draw 0-0 +1600 · Norway 0-1 +1500 · Brazil 2-0 +950 · Draw 1-1 +600 · Norway 0-2 +3000 · Brazil 2-1 +650 · Draw 2-2 +1000 · Norway 1-2 +1300 · Brazil 3-0 +1600 · Draw 3-3 +3500 · Norway 0-3 +7500 · Brazil 3-1 +1200 · Draw 4-4 +15000 · Norway 1-3 +4000 · Brazil 3-2 +1800 · Norway 2-3 +3000 · Brazil 4-0 +3000 · Norway 0-4 +22500 · Brazil 4-1 +3000 · Norway 1-4 +12500 · Brazil 4-2 +4000 · Norway 2-4 +10000 · Brazil 4-3 +8000 · Norway 3-4 +10000 · Brazil 5-0 +8000 · Brazil 5-1 +7000 · Brazil 5-2 +10000 · Brazil 5-3 +22500 · Brazil 6-0 +17500 · Brazil 6-1 +17500 · Brazil To Advance -280 (reg+ET+pens) / Norway +220 · Norway has never lost to Brazil across 4 all-time meetings (2W-2D) · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER