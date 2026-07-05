World Cup Predictions Today: Brazil vs Norway Most Likely Correct Score Bets Round of 16
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Brazil vs Norway: Most Likely Correct Score Bets
Full grid · Ranked picks · The draw is actually the board's favorite · All odds FanDuel
📖 Correct Score — Market Overview
This is a genuinely fascinating board given the underlying moneyline. Despite Brazil sitting at -280 to advance, the 1-1 draw is actually the shortest exact scoreline on the entire correct score grid at +600 — shorter than any single Brazil win. That's a real signal that while the market expects Brazil to eventually go through (likely via extra time or penalties if needed), a level match after 90 minutes is genuinely the single most probable outcome on the board.
Right behind the draw, Brazil to win 2-1 at +650 and Brazil to win 1-0 at +750 round out the top three — both consistent with the Both Teams to Score market favoring "Yes" at -180. Together, these top three prices tell a clean story: expect a tight, competitive match with goals from both sides being at least as likely as a clean Brazilian shutout.
Norway's best-case outright win scenario, a 1-0 victory, sits all the way back at +1500 — more than double the price of the draw. That gap captures the real tension in this match: Norway has never lost to Brazil across four all-time meetings, but the market still sees an outright Norwegian win as a distinctly harder path than either a draw or a narrow Brazilian win.
🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked
📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · Brazil 1-0 +750 · Draw 0-0 +1600 · Norway 0-1 +1500 · Brazil 2-0 +950 · Draw 1-1 +600 · Norway 0-2 +3000 · Brazil 2-1 +650 · Draw 2-2 +1000 · Norway 1-2 +1300 · Brazil 3-0 +1600 · Draw 3-3 +3500 · Norway 0-3 +7500 · Brazil 3-1 +1200 · Draw 4-4 +15000 · Norway 1-3 +4000 · Brazil 3-2 +1800 · Norway 2-3 +3000 · Brazil 4-0 +3000 · Norway 0-4 +22500 · Brazil 4-1 +3000 · Norway 1-4 +12500 · Brazil 4-2 +4000 · Norway 2-4 +10000 · Brazil 4-3 +8000 · Norway 3-4 +10000 · Brazil 5-0 +8000 · Brazil 5-1 +7000 · Brazil 5-2 +10000 · Brazil 5-3 +22500 · Brazil 6-0 +17500 · Brazil 6-1 +17500 · Brazil To Advance -280 (reg+ET+pens) / Norway +220 · Norway has never lost to Brazil across 4 all-time meetings (2W-2D) · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Most likely correct score bets for today's world cup match Brazil vs Norway. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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