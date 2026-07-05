Brazil vs Norway Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · HAALAND +125 (REG TIME ONLY) IS NOW THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST PRICE, AHEAD OF VINÍCIUS +130 · RAPHINHA +185 (AVAILABLE OFF THE BENCH, LIMITED MINUTES PLANNED) · CUNHA +195 · RAYAN +240 · SØRLOTH +300 (NOR SECOND OPTION) · FULL BOARD DOWN TO HEGGEM +3000 · BRAZIL TO ADVANCE -280

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇧🇷 Brazil vs Norway 🇳🇴 · 4PM ET · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford · FOX Brazil To Advance -280 · BTTS Yes -180 · Raphinha available off the bench, limited minutes → QF vs MEX/ENG

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Raphinha's price reflects real but limited minutes off the bench — factor that in given the reduced window he'll have to find a goal.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 23 players deep, and the top of it has genuinely flipped since earlier previews — Erling Haaland's +125 is now the outright shortest price on the entire sheet, edging ahead of Vinícius Júnior at +130. That's a direct reflection of his perfect scoring record this tournament: he's found the net in every single match he's started. Raphinha's +185 sits third, but with the caveat that he's expected to play limited minutes off the bench rather than a full 90.

Behind the top tier, Matheus Cunha (+195) and Rayan (+240) round out Brazil's realistic starting front three, while on Norway's side Alexander Sørloth (+300) is a clear second option behind Haaland, more than 140 points shorter than the next Norwegian name, Antonio Nusa (+440). Martin Ødegaard's +700 reflects his creative rather than finishing role — a real threat from distance and set pieces, but not the primary source of Norway's goals.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇧🇷 Brazil Scorers Never lost to Norway, but only 1W-1L-1D at HR history overall Vinícius Júnior LW Top scorer of the tournament for Brazil, due to bounce back · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +130 Raphinha ⚠️ Off the bench, limited minutes Recovered from hamstring injury, fresh legs late +185 Matheus Cunha ST Central focal point of Brazil's attack +195 Rayan RW Confirmed starter on the right +240 Danilo Santos CM · In for Paquetá Taking on the creative midfield role +350 Bruno Guimarães CM Box-to-box, occasional shooter +550 Casemiro DM · Confirmed fit Passed his fitness test, set-piece threat +600 Gabriel Magalhães CB Set-piece aerial option +1100 Danilo RB Attacking full-back option +1100 Marquinhos CB · Captain Set-piece aerial option +1400 Douglas Santos LB Overlapping full-back +1800 🇳🇴 Norway Scorers 18 goals in 4 matches, first R16 since 1998 Erling Haaland ST Scored in every start this tournament · ⭐ BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE +125 Alexander Sørloth FW Clear second option, well clear of the rest +300 Antonio Nusa FW Scored the curler vs Ivory Coast +440 Martin Ødegaard CM · Captain Creative hub, shoots from range +700 Patrick Berg CM Late-arriving runner, set-piece taker +750 Fredrik Aursnes CM Midfield rotation option +900 Sander Berge CM Midfield option +1700 David Møller Wolfe LB Overlapping full-back +1700 Julian Ryerson RB · Thigh doubt Set-piece taker if he features +1700 Kristoffer Ajer CB Set-piece aerial option +2000 Marcus Pedersen RB Deputizing for Ryerson +2500 Torbjørn Heggem CB Longest price on the board +3000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer Scored in every start this tournament +125 $10→$22.50 A perfect scoring record every time he's started, and now the outright shortest price on this entire board, ahead of even Vinícius Jr. The clearest anchor play here. Verdict · Confirmed +125, board favorite · 2 units Backed by a flawless tournament track record. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Right Behind Haaland Vinícius Júnior — Anytime Goalscorer Brazil's top scorer this tournament +130 $10→$23 Only 5 points separate this from Haaland's price — essentially a co-favorite. With Raphinha and Paquetá both compromised, Brazil's attack now runs through him even more than before. Verdict · Confirmed +130, essentially co-favorite · 1-2 units Due to bounce back after a blank vs Japan. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Norway's Best Depth Play Alexander Sørloth — Anytime Goalscorer Clear second option behind Haaland +300 $10→$40 Priced more than 140 points shorter than Norway's third option, reflecting real confidence he's a live scoring threat alongside Haaland rather than just a rotation piece. Verdict · Confirmed +300, best Norway value · 1 unit A genuine complement to a Haaland anytime bet. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Confirmed Starter Matheus Cunha — Anytime Goalscorer Central focal point up front +195 $10→$29.50 Brazil's most direct central attacking presence with a full 90 minutes to work with, unlike Raphinha's limited window off the bench. Verdict · Confirmed +195, solid supporting pick · 1 unit Full-match window, central role.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Brazil vs Norway · Today 4PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Erling Haaland Perfect scoring record, board favorite · 2 units +125 ⭐⭐⭐ Vinícius Júnior Essentially co-favorite, due to bounce back · 1-2 units +130 ⭐⭐ Alexander Sørloth Norway's clear second option · 1 unit +300 ⭐ Matheus Cunha Full-match central role · 1 unit +195

🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides Gabriel Magalhães (+1100) and Marquinhos (+1400) both carry live corner-kick prices for Brazil, while Casemiro (+600) remains the most dangerous Brazilian set-piece option given his history from distance. On Norway's side, Patrick Berg (+750) is a genuine late-arriving threat, and Julian Ryerson (+1700) is a live dead-ball taker if his thigh issue clears him to start.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Erling Haaland Anytime (+125) + Vinícius Júnior Anytime (+130) — as separate singles The two shortest, most reliable individual scoring threats in this entire match, priced within 5 points of each other. Cross-Match Combo Vinícius Júnior Anytime (+130) + Alexander Sørloth Anytime (+300) — as separate singles Backs the BTTS Yes read (-180) with each side's most credible non-headline scoring option. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil vs Norway Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Haaland +125 · Vinícius +130 · Sørloth +300

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Erling Haaland +125 · Vinicius Junior +130 · Raphinha +185 (off the bench, limited minutes) · Matheus Cunha +195 · Rayan +240 · Alexander Sorloth +300 · Danilo Santos +350 · Antonio Nusa +440 · Bruno Guimaraes +550 · Casemiro +600 · Martin Odegaard +700 · Patrick Berg +750 · Fredrik Aursnes +900 · Gabriel Magalhaes +1100 · Danilo +1100 · Marquinhos +1400 · Sander Berge +1700 · David Moller Wolfe +1700 · Julian Ryerson +1700 · Douglas Santos +1800 · Kristoffer Ajer +2000 · Marcus Pedersen +2500 · Torbjorn Heggem +3000 · Brazil To Advance -280 / Norway +220 · BTTS Yes -180 · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER