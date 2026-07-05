Brazil vs Norway Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026
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Brazil vs Norway: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 23 players deep, and the top of it has genuinely flipped since earlier previews — Erling Haaland's +125 is now the outright shortest price on the entire sheet, edging ahead of Vinícius Júnior at +130. That's a direct reflection of his perfect scoring record this tournament: he's found the net in every single match he's started. Raphinha's +185 sits third, but with the caveat that he's expected to play limited minutes off the bench rather than a full 90.
Behind the top tier, Matheus Cunha (+195) and Rayan (+240) round out Brazil's realistic starting front three, while on Norway's side Alexander Sørloth (+300) is a clear second option behind Haaland, more than 140 points shorter than the next Norwegian name, Antonio Nusa (+440). Martin Ødegaard's +700 reflects his creative rather than finishing role — a real threat from distance and set pieces, but not the primary source of Norway's goals.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
A perfect scoring record every time he's started, and now the outright shortest price on this entire board, ahead of even Vinícius Jr. The clearest anchor play here.
Only 5 points separate this from Haaland's price — essentially a co-favorite. With Raphinha and Paquetá both compromised, Brazil's attack now runs through him even more than before.
Priced more than 140 points shorter than Norway's third option, reflecting real confidence he's a live scoring threat alongside Haaland rather than just a rotation piece.
Brazil's most direct central attacking presence with a full 90 minutes to work with, unlike Raphinha's limited window off the bench.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Gabriel Magalhães (+1100) and Marquinhos (+1400) both carry live corner-kick prices for Brazil, while Casemiro (+600) remains the most dangerous Brazilian set-piece option given his history from distance. On Norway's side, Patrick Berg (+750) is a genuine late-arriving threat, and Julian Ryerson (+1700) is a live dead-ball taker if his thigh issue clears him to start.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Erling Haaland +125 · Vinicius Junior +130 · Raphinha +185 (off the bench, limited minutes) · Matheus Cunha +195 · Rayan +240 · Alexander Sorloth +300 · Danilo Santos +350 · Antonio Nusa +440 · Bruno Guimaraes +550 · Casemiro +600 · Martin Odegaard +700 · Patrick Berg +750 · Fredrik Aursnes +900 · Gabriel Magalhaes +1100 · Danilo +1100 · Marquinhos +1400 · Sander Berge +1700 · David Moller Wolfe +1700 · Julian Ryerson +1700 · Douglas Santos +1800 · Kristoffer Ajer +2000 · Marcus Pedersen +2500 · Torbjorn Heggem +3000 · Brazil To Advance -280 / Norway +220 · BTTS Yes -180 · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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