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Brazil vs Norway Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Brazil vs Norway Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026
Brazil vs Norway Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Brazil vs Norway · Today, Sunday July 5 · Kickoff 4:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford · FOX

Brazil vs Norway: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

Haaland +125 · Vinícius +130 · Raphinha +185 · Cunha +195
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · HAALAND +125 (REG TIME ONLY) IS NOW THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST PRICE, AHEAD OF VINÍCIUS +130 · RAPHINHA +185 (AVAILABLE OFF THE BENCH, LIMITED MINUTES PLANNED) · CUNHA +195 · RAYAN +240 · SØRLOTH +300 (NOR SECOND OPTION) · FULL BOARD DOWN TO HEGGEM +3000 · BRAZIL TO ADVANCE -280
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇧🇷 Brazil vs Norway 🇳🇴 · 4PM ET · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford · FOX
Brazil To Advance -280 · BTTS Yes -180 · Raphinha available off the bench, limited minutes
→ QF vs MEX/ENG
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Raphinha's price reflects real but limited minutes off the bench — factor that in given the reduced window he'll have to find a goal.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 23 players deep, and the top of it has genuinely flipped since earlier previews — Erling Haaland's +125 is now the outright shortest price on the entire sheet, edging ahead of Vinícius Júnior at +130. That's a direct reflection of his perfect scoring record this tournament: he's found the net in every single match he's started. Raphinha's +185 sits third, but with the caveat that he's expected to play limited minutes off the bench rather than a full 90.

Behind the top tier, Matheus Cunha (+195) and Rayan (+240) round out Brazil's realistic starting front three, while on Norway's side Alexander Sørloth (+300) is a clear second option behind Haaland, more than 140 points shorter than the next Norwegian name, Antonio Nusa (+440). Martin Ødegaard's +700 reflects his creative rather than finishing role — a real threat from distance and set pieces, but not the primary source of Norway's goals.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇧🇷 Brazil Scorers Never lost to Norway, but only 1W-1L-1D at HR history overall
Vinícius Júnior LW
Top scorer of the tournament for Brazil, due to bounce back · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+130
Raphinha ⚠️ Off the bench, limited minutes
Recovered from hamstring injury, fresh legs late
+185
Matheus Cunha ST
Central focal point of Brazil's attack
+195
Rayan RW
Confirmed starter on the right
+240
Danilo Santos CM · In for Paquetá
Taking on the creative midfield role
+350
Bruno Guimarães CM
Box-to-box, occasional shooter
+550
Casemiro DM · Confirmed fit
Passed his fitness test, set-piece threat
+600
Gabriel Magalhães CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1100
Danilo RB
Attacking full-back option
+1100
Marquinhos CB · Captain
Set-piece aerial option
+1400
Douglas Santos LB
Overlapping full-back
+1800
🇳🇴 Norway Scorers 18 goals in 4 matches, first R16 since 1998
Erling Haaland ST
Scored in every start this tournament · ⭐ BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE
+125
Alexander Sørloth FW
Clear second option, well clear of the rest
+300
Antonio Nusa FW
Scored the curler vs Ivory Coast
+440
Martin Ødegaard CM · Captain
Creative hub, shoots from range
+700
Patrick Berg CM
Late-arriving runner, set-piece taker
+750
Fredrik Aursnes CM
Midfield rotation option
+900
Sander Berge CM
Midfield option
+1700
David Møller Wolfe LB
Overlapping full-back
+1700
Julian Ryerson RB · Thigh doubt
Set-piece taker if he features
+1700
Kristoffer Ajer CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2000
Marcus Pedersen RB
Deputizing for Ryerson
+2500
Torbjørn Heggem CB
Longest price on the board
+3000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board
Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored in every start this tournament
+125
$10→$22.50

A perfect scoring record every time he's started, and now the outright shortest price on this entire board, ahead of even Vinícius Jr. The clearest anchor play here.

Verdict · Confirmed +125, board favorite · 2 units
Backed by a flawless tournament track record.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Right Behind Haaland
Vinícius Júnior — Anytime Goalscorer
Brazil's top scorer this tournament
+130
$10→$23

Only 5 points separate this from Haaland's price — essentially a co-favorite. With Raphinha and Paquetá both compromised, Brazil's attack now runs through him even more than before.

Verdict · Confirmed +130, essentially co-favorite · 1-2 units
Due to bounce back after a blank vs Japan.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Norway's Best Depth Play
Alexander Sørloth — Anytime Goalscorer
Clear second option behind Haaland
+300
$10→$40

Priced more than 140 points shorter than Norway's third option, reflecting real confidence he's a live scoring threat alongside Haaland rather than just a rotation piece.

Verdict · Confirmed +300, best Norway value · 1 unit
A genuine complement to a Haaland anytime bet.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Confirmed Starter
Matheus Cunha — Anytime Goalscorer
Central focal point up front
+195
$10→$29.50

Brazil's most direct central attacking presence with a full 90 minutes to work with, unlike Raphinha's limited window off the bench.

Verdict · Confirmed +195, solid supporting pick · 1 unit
Full-match window, central role.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Brazil vs Norway · Today 4PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Erling Haaland
Perfect scoring record, board favorite · 2 units
+125
⭐⭐⭐ Vinícius Júnior
Essentially co-favorite, due to bounce back · 1-2 units
+130
⭐⭐ Alexander Sørloth
Norway's clear second option · 1 unit
+300
⭐ Matheus Cunha
Full-match central role · 1 unit
+195
🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides

Gabriel Magalhães (+1100) and Marquinhos (+1400) both carry live corner-kick prices for Brazil, while Casemiro (+600) remains the most dangerous Brazilian set-piece option given his history from distance. On Norway's side, Patrick Berg (+750) is a genuine late-arriving threat, and Julian Ryerson (+1700) is a live dead-ball taker if his thigh issue clears him to start.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Erling Haaland Anytime (+125) + Vinícius Júnior Anytime (+130) — as separate singles
The two shortest, most reliable individual scoring threats in this entire match, priced within 5 points of each other.
Cross-Match Combo
Vinícius Júnior Anytime (+130) + Alexander Sørloth Anytime (+300) — as separate singles
Backs the BTTS Yes read (-180) with each side's most credible non-headline scoring option.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil vs Norway Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Haaland +125 · Vinícius +130 · Sørloth +300
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Erling Haaland +125 · Vinicius Junior +130 · Raphinha +185 (off the bench, limited minutes) · Matheus Cunha +195 · Rayan +240 · Alexander Sorloth +300 · Danilo Santos +350 · Antonio Nusa +440 · Bruno Guimaraes +550 · Casemiro +600 · Martin Odegaard +700 · Patrick Berg +750 · Fredrik Aursnes +900 · Gabriel Magalhaes +1100 · Danilo +1100 · Marquinhos +1400 · Sander Berge +1700 · David Moller Wolfe +1700 · Julian Ryerson +1700 · Douglas Santos +1800 · Kristoffer Ajer +2000 · Marcus Pedersen +2500 · Torbjorn Heggem +3000 · Brazil To Advance -280 / Norway +220 · BTTS Yes -180 · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best anytime goalscorer bets for Brazil vs Norway. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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