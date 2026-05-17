Mets vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the New York Yankees.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Mets vs Yankees Game Info

New York Mets (18-26) vs. New York Yankees (28-17)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and YES

Mets vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | NYY: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | NYY: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164)

NYM: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mets vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 3-3, 3.10 ERA vs Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees) - 0-1, 5.19 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1, 5.19 ERA). Peralta and his team are 3-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peralta's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. Rodriguez-Cruz has started two games with set spreads, and the Yankees went 1-1-0. The Yankees have always been the moneyline underdog when Rodriguez-Cruz starts this season.

Mets vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (52.5%)

Mets vs Yankees Moneyline

The Mets vs Yankees moneyline has the Mets as a -116 favorite, while the Yankees are a -102 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Yankees Spread

The Mets are hosting the Yankees and are 1.5 on the runline and -200 to cover, while New York is +164 to cover the spread.

Mets vs Yankees Over/Under

Mets versus Yankees, on May 17, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on New York Mets vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 16 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Mets have won 14 of 31 games when listed as at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 44 games with a total this season.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 17-27-0 in 44 games with a line this season.

The Yankees are 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Yankees have played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in just two games this season, which they won both.

The Yankees have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-24-2 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have collected a 24-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is batting .271 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .363 while slugging .495.

Soto will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Mark Vientos is batting .234 with five doubles, six home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Marcus Semien is batting .229 with a .325 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Semien heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Bo Bichette leads New York with a slugging percentage of .275, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has a .609 slugging percentage, which leads the Yankees. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .401.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is seventh in slugging.

Ben Rice paces his team with 43 hits and a .418 OBP, with a team-best .686 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .314.

He is currently 12th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Cody Bellinger has racked up a team-high .472 slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham is hitting .169 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

Mets vs Yankees Head to Head

5/15/2026: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/6/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/5/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/4/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2025: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/17/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/24/2024: 12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/23/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2024: 12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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