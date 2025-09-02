Mets vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the New York Mets facing the Detroit Tigers.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Tigers Game Info

New York Mets (74-64) vs. Detroit Tigers (80-59)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and SNY

Mets vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | DET: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | DET: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | DET: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 3-0, 0.89 ERA vs Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will call on Nolan McLean (3-0) versus the Tigers and Sawyer Gipson-Long. McLean and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. McLean's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Gipson-Long's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Mets vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.2%)

Mets vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while New York is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +122 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -146.

Mets vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Tigers game on Sept. 2, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 55 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 42-34 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 61 of 131 chances this season.

The Mets are 63-68-0 against the spread in their 131 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 47.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-19).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Detroit has a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-61-6 record against the over/under.

The Tigers are 64-69-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 124 hits and an OBP of .397 this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .518.

He ranks 85th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with a triple, four home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 54 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso has 141 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.346/.510.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 129 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .453.

Nimmo takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .371 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.515) while leading the Tigers in hits (140). He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 45th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Greene hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has a .367 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .400.

His batting average is 60th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 61 walks while batting .235.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .264 with 18 doubles, 11 triples, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Mets vs Tigers Head to Head

9/1/2025: 10-8 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-8 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/4/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/4/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/3/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!