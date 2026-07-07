Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mets vs Royals Game Info

New York Mets (38-53) vs. Kansas City Royals (37-54)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Royals.TV

Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-152) | KC: (+128)

NYM: (-152) | KC: (+128) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Mets) vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-6, 0.00 ERA

Lugo (3-6) will take the ball for the Royals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Mets. The Royals have an 8-9-0 ATS record in Lugo's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 4-7 record in Lugo's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (50.2%)

Mets vs Royals Moneyline

New York is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +128 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +150 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -182.

Mets vs Royals Over/Under

The Mets-Royals contest on July 7 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This year New York has won eight of 19 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 89 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 38-51-0 in 89 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 21 of the 56 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

Kansas City is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Royals have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-43-1).

The Royals have gone 39-48-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.414) and total hits (77) this season. He's batting .301 batting average while slugging .570.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 11th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifiers, he is 70th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Bichette heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and four RBIs.

Carson Benge is batting .258 with a .405 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Mark Vientos has been key for New York with 50 hits, an OBP of .253 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 97 hits with a .364 on-base percentage and a .467 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 30th and he is 45th in slugging.

Carter Jensen has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 92nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jac Caglianone is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .209 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

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