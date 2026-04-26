Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26
Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.
The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Rockies Game Info
- New York Mets (9-17) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-16)
- Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY and Rockies.TV
Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-196) | COL: (+164)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-1, 2.67 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 0-2, 6.23 ERA
The Mets will give the nod to Nolan McLean (1-1) versus the Rockies and Jose Quintana (0-2). When McLean starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. McLean's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. When Quintana starts, the Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for three Quintana starts this season -- they lost every time.
Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (71%)
Mets vs Rockies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Rockies, New York is the favorite at -196, and Colorado is +164 playing on the road.
Mets vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Rockies are -137 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +114.
Mets vs Rockies Over/Under
- The Mets-Rockies contest on April 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
Bet on New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Mets have won in seven, or 38.9%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- New York has played as a favorite of -196 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 26 chances this season.
- The Mets are 9-17-0 against the spread in their 26 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rockies have compiled an 11-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, Colorado has gone 5-5 (50%).
- The Rockies have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-17-0).
- The Rockies have collected a 17-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 63% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Luis Robert has three doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .232. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .341.
- He ranks 116th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.312) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .239 with an on-base percentage of .270.
- His batting average ranks 102nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 163rd, and his slugging percentage 153rd.
- Bichette enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs.
- Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 17 hits and an OBP of .341 this season.
- Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 21 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .315.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Mickey Moniak is hitting .315 with five doubles, eight home runs and three walks. He's slugging .712 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- Moniak takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
- T.J. Rumfield is hitting .266 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.
- Troy Johnston has accumulated an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .463. Both lead the Rockies.
- Hunter Goodman has collected 24 hits to pace his team.
Mets vs Rockies Head to Head
- 4/24/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/8/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)
- 6/7/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 6/6/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 6/1/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)
- 5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)
- 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 8/8/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/7/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/6/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
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