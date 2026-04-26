Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (9-17) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-16)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Rockies.TV

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-196) | COL: (+164)

NYM: (-196) | COL: (+164) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)

NYM: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-1, 2.67 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 0-2, 6.23 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Nolan McLean (1-1) versus the Rockies and Jose Quintana (0-2). When McLean starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. McLean's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. When Quintana starts, the Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for three Quintana starts this season -- they lost every time.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (71%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Rockies, New York is the favorite at -196, and Colorado is +164 playing on the road.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Rockies are -137 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +114.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

The Mets-Rockies contest on April 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have won in seven, or 38.9%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has played as a favorite of -196 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 26 chances this season.

The Mets are 9-17-0 against the spread in their 26 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have compiled an 11-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, Colorado has gone 5-5 (50%).

The Rockies have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-17-0).

The Rockies have collected a 17-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 63% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert has three doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .232. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .341.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.312) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .239 with an on-base percentage of .270.

His batting average ranks 102nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 163rd, and his slugging percentage 153rd.

Bichette enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 17 hits and an OBP of .341 this season.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 21 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .315.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is hitting .315 with five doubles, eight home runs and three walks. He's slugging .712 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Moniak takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .266 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has accumulated an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .463. Both lead the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman has collected 24 hits to pace his team.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

4/24/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/8/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 6/7/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/6/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/1/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/8/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/6/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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