Mets vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the New York Mets taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Mets vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Mets (73-64) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-67)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-192) | BOS: -1.5 (+158)

NYM: +1.5 (-192) | BOS: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Mets) - 9-6, 3.96 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 12-6, 4.66 ERA

The Mets will call on Luis Severino (9-6) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (12-6). When Severino starts, his team is 9-16-0 against the spread this season. When Severino starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. When Bello starts, the Red Sox are 12-11-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Bello's starts this season, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

Mets vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (56.6%)

Mets vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Mets vs Red Sox moneyline has New York as a -116 favorite, while Boston is a -102 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Red Sox are +158 to cover, while the Mets are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mets-Red Sox on September 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (56.4%) in those games.

New York has a record of 41-30 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 133 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 64-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 31 of the 61 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50.8%).

Boston has a 26-24 record (winning 52% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-58-5 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox are 63-71-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 151 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .492. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .302 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .241 with 29 doubles, 30 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .231 with a .405 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 106 hits.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a slugging percentage of .529, a team-best for the Red Sox. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 19th and he is 12th in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Rafael Devers' 132 hits and .362 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .557.

His batting average is 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 20 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks while batting .254.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .268 with 30 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

