Mets vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the New York Mets taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mets vs Rays Game Info

New York Mets (45-26) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (38-32)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and FDSSUN

Mets vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-156) | TB: (+132)

NYM: (-156) | TB: (+132) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+134) | TB: +1.5 (-162)

NYM: -1.5 (+134) | TB: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mets vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Mets) - 6-2, 3.22 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 5-3, 4.97 ERA

The probable pitchers are Griffin Canning (6-2) for the Mets and Shane Baz (5-3) for the Rays. When Canning starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Canning's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Rays have an 8-5-0 record against the spread in Baz's starts. The Rays have a 3-1 record in Baz's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.9%)

Mets vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Mets, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +132, and New York is -156 playing at home.

Mets vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +134 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -162.

Mets vs Rays Over/Under

Mets versus Rays, on June 15, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Mets vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 35 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 19 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 69 opportunities.

The Mets are 37-32-0 against the spread in their 69 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 30 total times this season. They've finished 14-16 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 7-8 (46.7%).

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 26 times this season for a 26-39-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have gone 33-35-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 79 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .579. He's batting .297.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Juan Soto is hitting .249 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .384.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualified batters.

Francisco Lindor has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.354/.480.

Lindor takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles and three walks.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 61 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 63 hits. He's batting .245 and slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .436 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has put up an on-base percentage of .407, a team-best for the Rays.

Brandon Lowe is batting .257 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Mets vs Rays Head to Head

6/13/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/5/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/18/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2023: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/16/2023: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

