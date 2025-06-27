Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (48-34) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-50)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SNY

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-144) | PIT: (+122)

NYM: (-144) | PIT: (+122) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

NYM: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 5-3, 2.98 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-10, 4.02 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (5-3) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (1-10) will get the nod for the Pirates. Peterson's team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peterson's team has been victorious in 88.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-1. The Pirates have gone 7-8-0 against the spread when Keller starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 2-8 in those games.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (55.3%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

New York is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog at home.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Mets are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +118 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -142.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

The Mets-Pirates game on June 27 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 38, or 70.4%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 22-11 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 79 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 41-38-0 in 79 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 20 of the 52 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 11-25 (30.6%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-44-3).

The Pirates have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 37-39-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .257 with 67 walks and 60 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .503.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Soto has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads New York in slugging percentage (.549) and total hits (90) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Alonso has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double and an RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 85 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.333/.458.

Brandon Nimmo has 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is batting .205 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 155th, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 107th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has 65 hits with a .338 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .406.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 75th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .372, a team-high for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Mets vs Pirates Head to Head

5/14/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2024: 14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

