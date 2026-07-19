Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (41-58) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (55-44)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SNY

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | PHI: (+114)

NYM: (-134) | PHI: (+114) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | PHI: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | PHI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 6-6, 3.52 ERA vs Alan Rangel (Phillies) - 0-2, 4.19 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Nolan McLean (6-6) against the Phillies and Alan Rangel (0-2). McLean's team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McLean's team is 6-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Rangel has started two games with set spreads, and the Phillies failed to cover in both chances. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rangel start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (52.2%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Phillies are -146 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +122.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

The Mets-Phillies game on July 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 30, or 51.7%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 16 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 96 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 42-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have won 34.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-17).

Philadelphia has gone 3-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (33.3%).

The Phillies have played in 97 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-53-2).

The Phillies have a 37-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.408) and total hits (81) this season. He's batting .288 batting average while slugging .555.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is seventh in slugging.

Bo Bichette has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .251 this season and slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 80th, his on-base percentage 132nd, and his slugging percentage 120th.

Carson Benge has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Marcus Semien has nine home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .211 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 64th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Harper brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber has collected 91 hits with a .369 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .566.

His batting average ranks 75th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Trea Turner is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Brandon Marsh leads his team with a .478 slugging percentage.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

7/18/2026: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/16/2026: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/28/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2026: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/21/2026: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/20/2026: 15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/18/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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