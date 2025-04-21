Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (15-7) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-9)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and NBCS-PH

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | PHI: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | PHI: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-196) | PHI: -1.5 (+162)

NYM: +1.5 (-196) | PHI: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 2-2, 1.40 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-4, 6.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Tylor Megill (2-2) to the mound, while Aaron Nola (0-4) will take the ball for the Phillies. When Megill starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Megill's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. In all of Nola's four starts that had a set spread, the Phillies failed to cover. The Phillies have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Nola starts this season.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (53.6%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Phillies reveal New York as the favorite (-116) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Phillies are +162 to cover, while the Mets are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mets-Phillies on April 21, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 13, or 81.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 13 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 22 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 12-10-0 in 22 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 3-2 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Philadelphia has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Phillies have played in 22 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-11-0).

The Phillies are 12-10-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso has 27 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .718. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .346 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alonso has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .256 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 75th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Soto takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and five RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.323/.424.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .202 with a .253 OBP and 10 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a walk and an RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has accumulated a team-high OBP (.424), and paces the Phillies in hits (21). He's batting .269 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 63rd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper is batting .272 with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .404.

He is 60th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos has accumulated a slugging percentage of .494, a team-best for the Phillies.

Trea Turner is hitting .273 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.

