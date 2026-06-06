Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Padres Game Info

New York Mets (28-35) vs. San Diego Padres (32-30)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SNY

Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-124) | SD: (+106)

NYM: (-124) | SD: (+106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | SD: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | SD: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 3-4, 4.21 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 0-4, 7.16 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Nolan McLean (3-4, 4.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Griffin Canning (0-4, 7.16 ERA). When McLean starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. McLean's team is 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have gone 1-5-0 against the spread when Canning starts. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for three Canning starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.1%)

Mets vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Padres reveal New York as the favorite (-124) and San Diego as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Mets vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Padres are -160 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +132.

Mets vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Padres game on June 6, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 23, or 53.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 15 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 63 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 27-36-0 in 63 games with a line this season.

The Padres have a 14-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.3% of those games).

San Diego has a 10-12 record (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Padres have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-36-1).

The Padres have put together a 34-28-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 49 hits and an OBP of .372 this season. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .550.

He is 26th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .609, fueled by an OBP of .284 and a team-best slugging percentage of .325 this season. He's batting .230.

He ranks 123rd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging in the majors.

Bichette brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a walk and five RBIs.

Carson Benge has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Marcus Semien has six home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .228 with three doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 127th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets leads his team with 41 hits. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 116th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is hitting .175 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .338 on-base percentage while slugging .322. Both lead his team.

Mets vs Padres Head to Head

6/5/2026: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/18/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2025: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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