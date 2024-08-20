Mets vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Mets vs Orioles Game Info

New York Mets (65-60) vs. Baltimore Orioles (73-53)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MASN

Mets vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188)

NYM: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 6-8, 4.26 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 5-9, 4.48 ERA

The probable starters are Jose Quintana (6-8) for the Mets and Dean Kremer (5-9) for the Orioles. When Quintana starts, his team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season. Quintana's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-6). When Kremer starts, the Orioles are 7-10-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 4-3 in Kremer's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (50.2%)

Mets vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -130 favorite at home.

Mets vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and New York is +155 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Orioles on August 20, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (54.8%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 25 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 121 opportunities.

In 121 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 58-63-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. They've finished 12-11 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Baltimore has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-46-5).

The Orioles are 66-52-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to 55 extra-base hits. He has a .263 batting average and an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 46th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 116 hits. He is batting .244 this season and has 55 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 89th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.343/.414.

Nimmo has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Jesse Winker leads New York with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .261 with 55 walks and 55 runs scored.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up a team-high OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.559), and leads the Orioles in hits (141, while batting .287).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is ninth in slugging.

Anthony Santander is batting .240 with 20 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 93rd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Adley Rutschman is batting .263 with 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn has 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks while batting .276.

Mets vs Orioles Head to Head

8/19/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/5/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/4/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

