Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (10-19) vs. Washington Nationals (13-17)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Nationals.TV

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-164) | WSH: (+138)

NYM: (-164) | WSH: (+138) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162)

NYM: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 0-3, 5.06 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-1, 4.01 ERA

The Mets will look to David Peterson (0-3) versus the Nationals and Cade Cavalli (0-1). Peterson's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peterson's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Nationals have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Cavalli's starts. The Nationals have a 1-4 record in Cavalli's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (61.2%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Nationals, New York is the favorite at -164, and Washington is +138 playing on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Nationals are -162 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +134.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The Mets-Nationals game on April 29 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (38.1%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 29 opportunities.

The Mets are 10-19-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have a 13-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Washington has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games).

In the 30 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-9-2).

The Nationals have put together a 16-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.331) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He has a .237 batting average and an on-base percentage of .276.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 106th in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage, and 147th in slugging.

Luis Robert has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327. He's batting .224 and slugging .329.

He is 128th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging in the major leagues.

Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 18 hits. He is batting .228 this season and six of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Juan Soto has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Soto has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .400 and has 27 hits, both team-high marks for the Nationals. He's batting .237 and slugging .553.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 12th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has three doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .267. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is 57th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daylen Lile has accumulated a slugging percentage of .403, a team-high for the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is batting .242 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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