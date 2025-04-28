Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (19-9) vs. Washington Nationals (13-15)

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MLB Network, MASN2, and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-156) | WSH: (+132)

NYM: (-156) | WSH: (+132) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120)

NYM: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Alexander Canning (Mets) - 3-1, 3.12 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 1-2, 5.11 ERA

The Mets will look to Griffin Alexander Canning (3-1) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-2). When Canning starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Canning has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Nationals have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Nationals have a 2-3 record in Williams' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (52%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -156 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Nationals are -120 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -100.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Mets-Nationals on April 28, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 6-2 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 27 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 27 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 14-13-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 11 of the 21 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Washington has gone 4-4 (50%).

The Nationals have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-14-0).

The Nationals have a 15-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso leads New York in OBP (.451) and total hits (33) this season. He's batting .333 batting average while slugging .646.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in slugging.

Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Francisco Lindor has hit five homers this season while driving in 14 runs. He's batting .312 this season and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He is 17th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging in MLB.

Lindor has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a walk and an RBI.

Juan Soto has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.374/.396.

Brandon Nimmo has four home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .192 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has totaled 27 hits with a .361 on-base percentage and a .543 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .257.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 65th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Wood takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Keibert Ruiz leads his team with a .407 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is currently 24th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Luis Garcia is batting .247 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Alex Call has three doubles, a triple and 11 walks while hitting .327.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/3/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!