Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the New York Mets facing the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (64-59) vs. Miami Marlins (45-78)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Roku

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-198) | MIA: (+166)

NYM: (-198) | MIA: (+166) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128)

NYM: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Blackburn (Mets) - 5-3, 4.43 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 2-1, 2.28 ERA

The probable pitchers are Paul Blackburn (5-3) for the Mets and Valente Bellozo (2-1) for the Marlins. When Blackburn starts, his team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season. Blackburn's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Marlins have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Bellozo starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Bellozo's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (62%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Mets, Miami is the underdog at +166, and New York is -198 playing at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Mets are +106 to cover, and the Marlins are -128.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Marlins on August 18, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (54.9%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 6-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -198 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 119 opportunities.

The Mets are 58-61-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 41-64 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39% of those games).

Miami has an 11-21 record (winning only 34.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

In the 122 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-51-4).

The Marlins have gone 57-65-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .472. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Lindor has recorded at least one hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (114) this season while batting .243 with 54 extra-base hits. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.342/.408.

Nimmo takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Jesse Winker has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Winker takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has put up a team-high OBP (.305) and slugging percentage (.482), and paces the Marlins in hits (98, while batting .254).

Including all qualified players, he is 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 104th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Burger heads into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, seven home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .239 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards is batting .348 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks.

Otto Lopez is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/16/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/21/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/20/2024: 1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/13/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/12/2024: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/11/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/19/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

