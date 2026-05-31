Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the New York Mets facing the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (25-33) vs. Miami Marlins (26-33)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Marlins.TV

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-168) | MIA: (+142)

NYM: (-168) | MIA: (+142) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 2-4, 4.40 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 3-5, 4.80 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Nolan McLean (2-4, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Janson Junk (3-5, 4.80 ERA). McLean and his team have a record of 4-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When McLean starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-7. The Marlins have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in five of Junk's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while New York is a -168 favorite at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -156 to cover.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Marlins on May 31, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (52.4%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 2-6 when favored by -168 or more this year.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 58 opportunities.

The Mets are 23-35-0 against the spread in their 58 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 17.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-23).

Miami is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-22-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins are 25-33-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .300. He has an on-base percentage of .394 and a slugging percentage of .580.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .588, fueled by an OBP of .276 and a team-best slugging percentage of .312 this season. He's batting .222.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 124th, his on-base percentage 146th, and his slugging percentage 152nd.

Carson Benge leads New York in OBP (.316) this season, fueled by 49 hits.

Mark Vientos leads New York with 40 hits, batting .225 this season with 16 extra-base hits.

Vientos enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has racked up 70 hits with a .402 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .320 and slugging .489.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 30th in slugging.

Edwards enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Liam Hicks is hitting .274 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average is 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has a .463 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 31 walks while batting .200.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

5/30/2026: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/29/2026: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/31/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2025: 11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!