Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
Odds updated as of 8:15 a.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Marlins Game Info
- New York Mets (8-3) vs. Miami Marlins (5-6)
- Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY and FDSFL
Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-225) | MIA: (+188)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 2-0, 0.87 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-1, 3.09 ERA
The Mets will look to Tylor Megill (2-0) versus the Marlins and Max Meyer (0-1). Megill has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Megill's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Meyer has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Meyer start this season -- they lost.
Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (69.7%)
Mets vs Marlins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Marlins reveal New York as the favorite (-225) and Miami as the underdog (+188) on the road.
Mets vs Marlins Spread
- The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are -102 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -118.
Mets vs Marlins Over/Under
- The Mets-Marlins game on April 9 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.
Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!
Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in seven of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- New York has been listed as a favorite of -225 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their 11 opportunities.
- The Mets are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins have put together a 4-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, Miami has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).
- The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-5-0 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has 13 hits and an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .692. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.
- Juan Soto is batting .308 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks, while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .438.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in MLB.
- Soto has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .306 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
- Lindor brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .243 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez has totaled 11 hits, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .250 and slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- He is 83rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Xavier Edwards is slugging .349 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .347.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.
- Derek Hill is hitting .269 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Griffin Conine is hitting .265 with a double, a home run and three walks.
Mets vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/16/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/21/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!