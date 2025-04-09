Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 8:15 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (8-3) vs. Miami Marlins (5-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSFL

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-225) | MIA: (+188)

NYM: (-225) | MIA: (+188) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118)

NYM: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 2-0, 0.87 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-1, 3.09 ERA

The Mets will look to Tylor Megill (2-0) versus the Marlins and Max Meyer (0-1). Megill has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Megill's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Meyer has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Meyer start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (69.7%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Marlins reveal New York as the favorite (-225) and Miami as the underdog (+188) on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are -102 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -118.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

The Mets-Marlins game on April 9 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in seven of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -225 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their 11 opportunities.

The Mets are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have put together a 4-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, Miami has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 13 hits and an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .692. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .308 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks, while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .438.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in MLB.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .306 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBI.

Francisco Lindor has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Lindor brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .243 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has totaled 11 hits, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .250 and slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 83rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .349 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Derek Hill is hitting .269 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Griffin Conine is hitting .265 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/16/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/21/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

